Austin Energy customers to see rate hike beginning in November

Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin residents should expect to see higher electricity bills next month. A rate hike is going into effect on Nov. 1.

On Oct. 5, the Austin City Council approved a new set of charges for Austin energy customers.

The basic customer charge is going up to $14, and the tiered energy charge rates are increasing on all bills.

This is the second year of increases. Last year, city leaders approved a three-year rate hike plan to alleviate an Austin Energy revenue deficit.