Austin Energy offers incentives to those buying smart thermostats

Austin Energy is offering up $155 in rebates and incentives to its customers who purchase a smart thermostat. Officials say with more people working from home and traveling less, smart thermostats will help save energy and money.

Customers can get the rebates and incentives when they purchase and install an eligible smart thermostat and sign up for the Power PartnerSM program.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase and install an eligible smart thermostat. Save your receipt and apply for a $25 rebate within 60 days of purchase. To receive an additional $130 incentive, connect your thermostat to Wi-Fi and create your account with the thermostat manufacturer using your computer or smartphone. Then enroll in Austin Energy’s Power Partner Program between Nov. 27, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

If a customer already has an eligible smart thermostat, they can still take advantage of the $130 incentive. The limited $130 incentive is an increase from the normal $85. Simply follow Power Partner program enrollment steps above in #2.

For more information about eligible thermostats, full program details, and rebate applications you can go here.