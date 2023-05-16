Thousands of Austin Energy customers lose power in East Austin

article

A large outage knocked out power to more than 16,000 Austin Energy customers in East Austin Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m.

By 1:32 p.m., the number of customers impacted was down to 12,367.

Austin's Transportation and Public Works Department says the power outage is also affecting several traffic signals near the intersection of 7th and Chicon.

Drivers are asked to treat dark signals as a 4-way stop.

Austin Energy released a statement via Twitter saying, "We're aware of an outage affecting several circuits in the East Austin area and have crews onsite assessing the situation. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as safely and quickly as possible."

Still no word on what caused the outage. Austin Energy says it has crews investigating but they do not have a direct cause yet.

To view power outages in your area, click here.