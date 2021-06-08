Austin Energy will resume disconnections in July, a practice they put on pause for 16 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to account management director Monica Joyner, approximately 55,000 of the 480,000 households the utility serves, or roughly 11 percent, have "not made a payment or are not on a payment arrangement" since October 2020. Joyner says that translates to $48 million in debt.

The utility is asking customers behind on payments to call them at 512-494-9400.

Joyner says a City of Austin Utilities Customer Care Representative will review the account over the phone. They will also offer help directly and/or through Austin Energy’s 56 partner networks.

"There is so much help and we don’t want to see anyone without services, we have so much funding available," said Joyner.

She says on July 1 the utility will not automatically shut-off power for those with delinquent payments, instead they will begin the collections process. Those with delinquent payments will receive a "final letter" saying they have ten days to pay the utility or work out a payment plan.

"We really would like to connect with customers before we get to that point (of disconnecting.) We don’t want anyone without services especially during Texas heat," Joyner said.

