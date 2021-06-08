City of Austin Utilities continues to provide customers bill assistance

The City of Austin Utilities is partnering with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) to provide financial assistance to customers in need.

This is part of an effort by the city to continue helping as many customers as possible maintain utility services.

When a HACA client is approved for assistance through the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program, they are then referred to City of Austin Utilities for utility bill relief at the same time. Since April 2021, City of Austin Utilities has provided nearly $480,000 to more than 1,000 HACA clients for utility bill assistance.

"HACA is so grateful for this partnership between our agency and City of Austin Utilities," said HACA CEO Michael Gerber. "The City’s understanding of the economic challenges facing so many of the families that live in our properties helps reduce some of the cost of living barriers they face on their path to self-sufficiency."

The partnership with HACA is part of the City’s overall utility bill relief efforts, which include a combination of rate reductions, utility bill credits, and a funding infusion to the Plus 1 Customer Assistance Program from Austin Water and Austin Energy. Millions of dollars in assistance were provided to thousands of utility customers over the last year.

"We are dedicated to serving our customers’ needs, especially during these tough times," said deputy general manager and chief customer officer Kerry Overton with Austin Energy. "We know that people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri and we want our customers to know that we are here to help."

Though some standard utility collection activities are returning, expanded assistance is still available for struggling customers. If you are unable to pay your utility bill, please contact City of Austin Utilities Customer Care immediately at 512-494-9400. A Customer Service Representative will review your account and discuss available options such as payment arrangements and financial assistance.

Customers can also tune into two Facebook Live sessions on Austin Energy’s Facebook page for more information about collections and financial assistance options:

Wednesday, June 9, 12-12:30 p.m. – Learn more about City of Austin Utilities resuming regular collections processes and about information and resources available.

Wednesday, June 23, 12-12:30 p.m. – Learn more about City of Austin Utilities resuming regular collections processes and how you can make sure your account is in good standing.

