Austin FC kicks off third season in home-opener against Minnesota United

Austin FC's season-opening game kicked off on Saturday against Minnesota United, drawing thousands of fans to Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

This is the third year the team has played, and the fan base continues to grow each season.

Some fans arrived to the stadium hours in advance.

"We are supporter section, so we don't know about getting here late, we always get here early," Austin FC fan Jacob Umanzor said. "We get our same spot, row E8, section 104, it's the best section in the whole place."

A sea of fans dressed in green and black made their way to Q2 Stadium.

"I’m hoping to see, like, a really, just strong performance," Umanzor said. "I know that they did a lot of moves in the off-season, Roto made some great pickups and some new players, so I don't know there is a good vibe this year."

The vibes came with a parade, a lot of cheering and fans ready to support their favorite players.

"I'm always a fan of Gallagher," said fan Dave Williams. "He is an Irish guy, he has been here since the beginning and seems like a hard worker. He is one of my favorites."

"We always love coming to the games every year, and there is a great fan base, lots of really excited fans," fan Nate Williams said. "You know who you will see, Matthew McConnaughey. It is perfect weather, we had sort of a wet week, and a cold week, but it is a great first game. There is fireworks, LED light show, it is going to be a great a game."

Austin FC is up against Minnesota United in the first game of the season.

"I’m here to kind of watch the game, but really I’m here to go to work, like bring the energy and the yelling and the chanting to give the players the energy to win the game," said Umanzor.

While thousands packed the stadium and parking lot, many opted for another form of transportation.

"We took the bus," Dave Williams said. "We always take the bus. It was not challenging at all, they just dropped right next to the stadium."