Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez reinstated following suspension

Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez has been reinstated following his suspension last month.

Austin FC said they were notified Wednesday by Major League Soccer of Dominguez's return.

He was suspended last month after Austin FC initiated a League and law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute with his partner.

The investigation has concluded.

"Domínguez is now eligible to return to team activities subject to his participation in League-mandated counseling," Austin FC stated. "In addition, family counseling services and resources will be made available in collaboration with MLS’s Substance and Behavioral Health program."