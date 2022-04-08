MLS suspends Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez pending investigation

Austin FC announced Friday that midfielder Cecilio Domínguez has been suspended by Major League Soccer.

His suspension is pending an MLS investigation into "possible off-field misconduct," Austin FC wrote in a press release. The team also says Domínguez will be prohibited from engaging in team activities during the pendency of the investigation.

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 12: Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Dominguez (10) leads a counter attack followed in the distance by Portland Timbers defender Jose Carlos Van Rankin (2) during the MLS match between the Portland Timbers and Austin FC on March 12, Expand

MLS will stay in contact with Austin FC and the MLS Players Association throughout the investigatory process.

Domínguez has played and started in four consecutive games for Austin in 2022, and has a total of two goals on the season.

Last season, the senior midfielder started in 29 of 34 games played, and scored seven goals for the Verde & Black.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

Austin FC scores MLS-record 10 goals in first 2 games

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff ready to take on MLS season

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter