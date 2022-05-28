Austin FC among several Texas soccer teams to honor Uvalde school shooting victims

Several Texas football clubs will honor the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash will wear a remembrance patch during Memorial Day weekend matches.

Austin FC will wear the patch during the club's away game against LA Galaxy on Sunday, May 29.

On Saturday, May 28 FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC will wear the patch during their matches against Orlando City SC and Real Salt Lake, respectively.

The National Women's Soccer League club Houston Dash will do the same in its match against North Carolina Courage.

According to Austin FC, the opponents of each team will also wear the patch.

The four Texas teams partaking in wearing the patch will also donate to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund. The fund will also be the beneficiary for Austin FC's Verde Store roundup program for the month of June.

"Uvalde holds a special place in the heart of our Club and our ownership group," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "While soccer feels small in the wake of this tragedy, we hope that by coming together with some of our fellow Texas clubs in FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, we can honor the victims and offer some much-needed support to the community."

Click here for ways to help the Uvalde community.