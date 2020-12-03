Austin Film Society partnering with 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Austin Film Society (AFS) has announced that it will be partnering with the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will be one of the festival's Satellite Screens.

“This Sundance Film Festival partnership is a wonderful avenue for AFS to further our mission of supporting and championing filmmakers and film culture here in Texas. As so many emerging Texas filmmakers have found a home at the Sundance Film Festival over the years, it's exciting that our film community will have the opportunity to host the festival in 2021." Rebecca Campbell, CEO of AFS says in a statement.

"We are planning for safe, socially distant screenings of Sundance Film Festival selections, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks,” Campbell adds.

The seven-day 2021 Sundance Film Festival will be offered digitally via a custom-designed online platform as well as partnerships with drive-ins, independent arthouses, and a network of local community partnerships like the one with AFS. It will run from January 28 through February 3.

Sundance is also partnering with Aviation Cinemas in Dallas and Houston Cinema Arts Society in Texas.

Sattelite Screen partners create and host their own events, share local cultural conversations with broader Sundance audiences, and most will also screen selections from the 2021 program.

For full details, you can go here.