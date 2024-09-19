FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: McNeil vs Round Rock

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 4!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the McNeil Mavericks and the Round Rock Dragons.

It's a battle at Reeves Stadium in Round Rock between two teams that have hopes of surprising some of the so-called experts and winning a district title: the McNeil Mavericks and the Round Rock Dragons.

These two are both predicted to be playoff teams out of District 25-6A, finishing behind district favorites Vandegrift.

The Dragons were a pre-season pick to finish third, and are off to a 3-0 start which includes a dominating 33-7 district opening win at home over Vista Ridge this past Friday night. They were led by QB Jack Appl and his three touchdowns.

McNeil was picked to finish second in the district. They haven't dealt with pre-season expectations in a long time. The Mavs were a bit slow out of the gate, losing their first two games, but opened district play last week with a three-touchdown win over Westwood.

McNeil won this match-up a year ago, their first win over Round Rock since 2009. It was part of the 2023 season that saw the Mavs win seven games, their first winning season since 2008.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.