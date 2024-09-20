54 cadets graduate from APD academy amid staffing shortage, new chief

Fifty-four police officers will be hitting the streets soon after graduating from an eight-month training program. The Austin Police Department is still facing a staff shortage.

The 152nd Cadet Class is the first graduating cadet class under new police chief Lisa Davis, who started her job earlier this month.

"I think they are quite clear on what the expectations are," Davis said. "This class is very impressive."

Despite the new officers joining the force, the department is still short about 350 officers.

"Recruiting is a big deal. I think getting a contract in place and having a new police chief, having a new city manager, all those things add to boosting morale and how we move forward. I think they will help recruit for us," Davis said. "It's very important that your workforce is recruiting for you. They're the best voice for you. It's about keeping these classes going, getting good quality candidates in."

As for police contract negotiations, "I hear we're close," Davis said.

On Thursday, city manager TC Broadnax announced Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will be coming to Austin to be assistant city manager over public safety.

"I'm looking forward to it. I think he offers obviously a lot of law enforcement background, so I'm excited to work with him. TC Broadnax is known as one of the best city managers in this country. To be part of his team, I feel honored by that, so I'm really looking forward to working together with Eddie in that role," Davis said.

Former Interim Chief Robin Henderson, who recently announced her retirement, is staying on as Chief of Staff to help with the transition process.

"[Davis] allowing me to stay in this capacity for a few more months, help get her up to speed and make sure she has a true understanding of the Austin people that are at our department, but then also what our department needs and what our community needs. I'm excited to be able to do that," Henderson said.

Davis is working towards her state certification.

"I've just finished up my classes, so at this point it's getting everything in the system and then waiting for TCOLE to allow me to take the test, so it could be next week. It could be two weeks," she said.

Some graduates say they wanted to be in law enforcement because of the drive to do more.

Graduate Benjamin Thory became an officer after working in EMS.

"I kind of got sick and tired of showing up to scenes of shootings and stabbings and all around unsavory circumstances and just being able to deal with the aftermath. I kind of wanted to be able to get there ahead of time and potentially stop that from happening," he said.

Rosalee Callejas was a forensic interviewer who wanted to be more involved.

"I interviewed children for child abuse cases on behalf of CPS and law enforcement. I was already interested in criminal law, so I just wanted more of a role in in those types of cases, investigating instead of the role that I was doing," she said.

Deshawnte Taylor served in the military.

"Part of selfless service has been a huge role on me," he said.

As new leadership settles in, so do Austin's newest officers, as they get ready to hit the streets.

"I think it's really exciting being a female coming into this profession. I feel like it's kind of nerve wracking just hearing all the stereotypes about policing, so just knowing that we're having a new chief come in that's also a female is kind of just reassuring," Callejas said.

"I'm feeling good. Happy, excited to be able to actually start doing the job that I've been training for. I think it'll be a fun time an enlightening time. Overall, really excited, Thory said.

The next cadet class, which has 39 cadets in it right now, will graduate in March.