Austin fire crews battle early morning house fire

Austin crews responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Saturday.

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department was called to Greenwood Avenue for a house on fire shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire was declared out just after 3 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.

