Austin fire crews battle early morning house fire
Image 1 of 3
▼
Source: Austin Fire Department
AUSTIN - Austin crews responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Saturday.
What we know:
The Austin Fire Department was called to Greenwood Avenue for a house on fire shortly after 1 a.m.
The fire was declared out just after 3 a.m.
There were no reports of any injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.