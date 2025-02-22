Expand / Collapse search

Austin fire crews battle early morning house fire

By
Published  February 22, 2025 1:56pm CST
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 3

Source: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN - Austin crews responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Saturday.

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department was called to Greenwood Avenue for a house on fire shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire was declared out just after 3 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.


 

AustinCrime and Public Safety