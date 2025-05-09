Austin Fire rescues baby deer trapped in storm drain
article
Austin firefighters helped rescue a baby deer from a storm drain Friday morning.
According to the department, neighbors and animal control also worked to save the fawn.
Not your typical rescue call
The call for public assistance came in to Austin Fire about the trapped fawn, the department shared.
They say their crews helped to remove the manhole cover, and one of the firefighters climbed down into the drain to rescue the animal.
Credit: Austin Fire Department
Photos show the small animal being handed off to an animal protection officer once it was back above ground.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Austin Fire Department.