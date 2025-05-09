Austin Fire rescues baby deer trapped in storm drain

article

The Brief A baby deer was saved from a storm drain Friday morning in Austin. Austin Fire assisted in the rescue.



Austin firefighters helped rescue a baby deer from a storm drain Friday morning.

According to the department, neighbors and animal control also worked to save the fawn.

Not your typical rescue call

The call for public assistance came in to Austin Fire about the trapped fawn, the department shared.

They say their crews helped to remove the manhole cover, and one of the firefighters climbed down into the drain to rescue the animal.

Photos show the small animal being handed off to an animal protection officer once it was back above ground.