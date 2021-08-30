Austin firefighter passes away after battling COVID-19

Members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) are in mourning after one of their brothers lost his battle with COVID-19. FF Rodney "Rod" Kelley passed away on August 29.

Kelley had been with the fire department for twenty years.

"Heartbroken to share we lost 20-yr AFD member FF Rodney "Rod" Kelley last night after battling #COVID19," the fire department said in a tweet this morning. "Please keep his family, friends, and crew in your thoughts and prayers, and we ask for your respect and kindness as we grieve the loss of our brother."

Last week, the Austin Police Department announced that they had lost two police officers to the coronavirus. Both police officers deaths were considered line of duty deaths.

"I have to take a moment to remind everyone to take all precautions to keep yourself safe and to keep the virus from spreading," Chief Chacon said in a series of tweets. "The COVID-19 variant has proven more dangerous than previous surges, & we have many staff who are infected w/ the virus, & a few hospitalized still fighting."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

