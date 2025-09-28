Austin firefighters' new contract touts higher pay, shorter shifts to attract recruits

The Brief The City of Austin and the Firefighters Association have reached a tentative four-year labor contract agreement. The deal includes a significant pay increase (most current employees get 4.2% Year 1) and a reduced work week (from 53 to 49.8 hours) by October 2027. The agreement still requires ratification by the Firefighter's Association members and approval by the Austin City Council next month.



Back and forth negotiations between the Austin Firefighters Association and the City of Austin are now potentially coming to a close.

New Pay Structure

What we know:

On Friday night, the two parties agreed on a tentative four-year labor contract agreement, one that could bring some big changes to the department.

Year 1 – A pay scale adjustment that increases employee pay by 2.9% or more based on position and tenure within the department. Most current employees will see an increase of 4.2%.

Year 2, 3, 4 – A cumulative 10.5% wage increase over the final three years of the agreement – 3%, 3.5% and 4%, respectively.

The proposed deal also includes a 5.5% wage increase for entry-level firefighters, an attempt to hopefully fill vacant roles in the department.

A Major Shift in Work Hours

What they're saying:

"We ought to find the young people who want to do it and give them the rewards it takes. If you're young, you're healthy, you're smart enough, there other players out there that would like to hire you," says Ron Delord, an attorney for the Austin Firefighter’s Association.

One of the key changes the AFA wanted out of a new contract, was new work hours. That goal was achieved through what’s being called the "Austin Schedule," which will drop the average 53-hour firefighter work week down to 49.8.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but it's a lot in the fire service because that’s more days off, and it gives the fire chief more flexibility," says Delord.

Big picture view:

The new schedule would provide for one day on shift, three days of rest, two days on shift, and three days of rest, resulting in an average 49.8-hour work week.

According to the City, Austin would be the first major metropolitan city in the state of Texas to adopt this type of work schedule. To do this, the City will hire additional full-time firefighters and, in exchange, firefighters will return to a 53-hour work schedule for 18 months. The new Austin Schedule will be fully implemented in October 2027.

Flexible Hiring to Fill Vacancies

Dig deeper:

The agreement also allows for more flexible hiring, including the ability to hire firefighters who are already certified.

"Austin, I believe with the new pay, we can hire firefighters who are experienced but want to come to the big city and offering an hour system that's better than 99% of what firefighters have in the state of Texas is going to make Austin a premier spot," says Delord.

What's next:

The deal still has to be ratified by members of the Austin Firefighter’s Association. It will be brought before the City Council sometime in October.