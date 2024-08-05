Man shoots, kills attempted robber in North Austin: APD

An attempted robbery ended in a deadly shooting in North Austin, Austin police said.

Austin police said on Wednesday, July 24, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Taste of Home Handmade Dumpling Restaurant, at 10901 N Lamar Blvd. The caller said someone tried to rob him with a knife, and he shot the attempted robber.

The investigation showed Hao Lin, 51, left the restaurant when he saw 57-year-old Chup Prum on a bike. Prum pulled out a knife and approached Hao Lin. Hao Lin then pulled out a gun and shot Prum, police said.

After being shot, Prum rode off on his bike, and went home. He later went to a local hospital and died from his injuries four days later.

No charges are being filed at this time, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.