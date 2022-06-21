Austin Flea Pride Party at Still Austin Whiskey Company

June is Pride Month and Austin Flea and Still Austin Whiskey Company are celebrating with a Pride Party.

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Equality Texas.

All the festivities will be free and starts at noon with Austin Flea's Pride Market.

There will also be bites from Huckleberry Hospitality.

Susannah Joffe will take to the stage to perform and there will also be special drag performances Senator Colleen DeForrest and sets from DJ Jenny Hoysten.

You can register for tickets here.

Still Austin is located in The Yard located at 440 E. St. Elmo Road.