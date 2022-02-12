Austin Habitat for Humanity helps 7 families become new homeowners

Seven families became new homeowners Saturday thanks to Austin Habitat for Humanity.

"It feels really good to do this and come out here and build something great for a deserving family," said Karen Keenan with Realty Austin.

These new builds mark 41 homes in total that Austin Habitat for Humanity has created in the area to fulfill their mission of affordable homeownership in Austin.

"Right now, a medium home price is past $550,000 in Austin. That is incredible, and the medium family cannot afford that so it's a struggle," said Phyllis Snodgrass, CEO of Austin Habitat for Humanity.

The seven new homes are located at the Scenic Point community in Northeast Austin. All were given to seven deserving families with the help of sponsors, donations, and volunteers

"It’s a struggle for everybody in our region that can't find a home they can afford, and I am so thankful. With your help, we are able to address this at Austin Habitat for Humanity in a loving and caring way with neighbors helping neighbors," said Snodgrass.

Many of these families who received the key to their new home say this has always been a dream.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter