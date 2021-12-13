Austin High School sophomore missing after leaving note for father

An Austin High School sophomore has been missing for almost a week after leaving his father a note saying he was not coming back. Sunday afternoon, dozens of volunteers canvassed the area near Austin High School in search of Jaiden Warren.

This is the first large effort in bringing Jaiden back home to his family. However, for Jaiden's father Joel Warren, it has been a nonstop search since he realized his son was last seen a week ago.

"We have a great relationship. We're really close. I'm a single father. He's very special to me," said Joel. "We got into an argument over the fact that he had skipped school and I left to cool down. When I came back home, he left a note saying that he was leaving. He said he wasn't going to come back."

Joel said this is out of character for his son. Like any father, Joel says he is worried for his son adding that Jaiden only took his backpack and a blanket and left without a phone, ID, or any money.

Keith Jayne was one of the dozens of volunteers who came out to spread awareness and find Jaiden. Keith is Jaiden's JV lacrosse coach and sees him as family.

"We absolutely adore and love him. He is a part of our family whether we're not blood-related or not," said Jayne.

Jaiden is 16 years old, 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black shorts, and red sneakers.

"I want him to know that I love him, and I want him to come home. He's not in trouble. I'm not mad. We can get through this. Whatever it is, we can handle it," said Joel.

If you have any information, call 512-653-5204.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

