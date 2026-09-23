Austin homicides: Police investigating 2 separate cases

The Brief Austin police investigating two separate homicides One happened in East Austin and the other in South Austin The calls for the homicides were received less than an hour apart



The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate homicides.

The investigations are still very early but APD says that it believes that the two cases are unrelated.

Homicide in East Austin

What we know:

The first call was received at around 3 a.m.

Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 1000 block of Springdale Road where someone also reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived and found an adult man inside a home with obvious signs of trauma.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a male acquaintance of the victim left before officers arrived. The person is known to investigators but police have not released a description.

Homicide in South Austin

What we know:

A second call was received at around 3:51 a.m. and officers responded to a shoot-stab hotshot call in the 200 block of Vertus Bend.

APD says officers arrived and found an adult man with obvious trauma in the front yard of a home.

Officers administered life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not confirmed exactly how the man was injured.

APD says the people that are at the home are cooperating with detectives.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine what led up to both deaths.

The identities of the victims have not been released.