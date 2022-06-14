Man shot and killed by Leander police officer at North Austin hotel

A man has died after he was shot and killed by a Leander Police Department officers who was serving a search warrant at a hotel in North Austin.

In a news release, Leander PD says the incident began at around 12:30 a.m. when the Central Texas Regional SWAT served a narcotics search warrant at the Inn Tower Suites Extended Stay Hotel located at 9909 North Lamar in Austin.

Central Texas Regional SWAT is a regional SWAT team shared jointly by Leander PD, Cedar Park Police Department, Georgetown Police Department, and the Pflugerville Police Department.

The warrant originated from the Cedar Park Police Department.

While serving the warrant, Leander PD says one of its officers shot and killed a 34-year-old white man inside one of the hotel rooms.

No officers were injured in the incident and officials say there is no threat to the public.

The Austin Police Department was called to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The name of the person killed is not being released at this time.

The officer involved is being placed on administrative leave as per Leander PD policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.