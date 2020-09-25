Austin Humane Society distributes thousands of pounds of pet food

The Austin Humane Society held their biggest pet food distribution yet on Friday, with 13,000 pounds of food given out to help feed almost 1,000 cats and dogs.

The event was the third time AHS has organized a pet food pantry. Since the program began, the humane society has distributed more than 21,000 pounds of pet food.

"This idea sort of started as a singular pet food pantry and it just kept going so as we continue to see this need we will just continue to give back to the community in this way," AHS communications director Katie Kennedy said.

To get in line, pet owners first had to register online.

"With the layoffs that have happened and the job losses and everything from COVID we are struggling for groceries for ourselves and it really helps that they have drives like this so that I can feed-I've got two other dogs at home as well and so they appreciate it very much," pet owner Janet Revia said.

Most of the pet food was provided through sponsors like H-E-B, Tomlinson's Feed and Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"I think people are worrying about so many different things right now and if we are able to take one of those things out of the equation and just you know be that constant support that they need in that one area we are happy to do that," Kennedy said.

"It means a lot, it means a lot because I didn't know that we were going to survive on food for the animals," pet owner Amber Woods said. "If we didn't we were probably going to have to end up sending them off to the shelter so this... this... this means a lot."

The next pet food pantry event is set to take place on December 5 and names are already being collected.

