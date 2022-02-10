Austin Humane Society, Yard Bar team up for pet adoption events

The Austin Humane Society and Yard Bar are teaming up for a Super Bowl tailgate party, adoption event, and Puppy Bowl this weekend.

Austin Humane Society's 15th annual Puppy Bowl event, presented by Heritage Ranch by H-E-B, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the AHS shelter (124 W. Anderson Lane).

The fun starts at 11 a.m. with tailgating, adorable adoptable animals, vendors, great eats, and drinks by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The fun ends at 2 p.m. at the shelter but will continue with an event at Yard Bar from 2-5 p.m.

Puppy Bowl LIVE! will be at Yard Bar (6700 Burnet Road) from 2 – 4 p.m. If your dog is 35 lbs. or under and ready to rumble you can get tickets for your pup to play in one-quarter of Puppy Bowl LIVE!. The $30 Puppy Player donation secures a spot for your small dog in the big game plus you get to enjoy a custom pup player card.

If you’re looking to add a puppy to your team, AHS says it will have dozens of puppies available for adoption and, only during Puppy Bowl, adoption fees will be discounted to $200. Each puppy is current on vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and microchipped (older dogs and cats will also be available for adoption).

