The Brief The NTSB says looking closely at the work zone on I-35 where a deadly crash occurred in North Austin. Five people were killed, including a child and an infant, and 11 others were hospitalized in Thursday night's crash. The driver, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, has been charged and is in jail on a collective $1.2 million bond.



The National Transportation Safety Board says it is looking carefully at the design of the work zone on I-35 where a 17-vehicle crash killed five people in North Austin on Thursday night.

On Sunday, NTSB investigators spoke in Austin about the crash for the second straight day.

NTSB investigation into I-35 crash

What we know:

NTSB officials are in Austin looking into the scene of Thursday night's crash, and are expected to be in the city for at least the next seven to 10 days.

Investigator Kenny Bragg said that investigators have used unmanned aerial vehicles to analyze the area of the crash site, I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Lane and Howard Lane.

The crash happened in a temporary work zone inside the highway expansion project on I-35.

Three lanes were reduced to just one in the area at the time of the crash.

"The design of the work zone in the roadway, that is a definite focus of this comprehensive investigation," said Bragg.

Bragg previously said that investigators will be examining the work zone where the crash happened to determine if it followed federal standards for work zone signage, speed and lane closures.

The truck that initiated the accident was registered to a for-hire carrier, ZBN Transport LLC, based out of Dallas.

What we don't know:

The NTSB says they will look more closely at the mechanical inspection of the truck and reach out to witnesses.

They will also look into the truck driver, Solomun Weldekeal Araya's driving history, crash history, traffic violations and his medical history for any possible factors that could have influenced his driving.

What's next:

The agency said Sunday's update will be their final one in Austin.

A preliminary report should be available online in about a month.

A final report is due out in about 12 to 24 months.

What happened on Thursday night?

The backstory:

Austin police say 17 people and 17 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash on I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Lane and Howard Lane. APD says the initial call was received at around 11:30 p.m. on March 13.

The accident stretched more than a tenth of a mile, which is about 500 feet.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were pronounced dead at the scene; 11 others were transported to local hospitals. Two adults with life-threatening injuries were taken to St. David's Round Rock.

Bragg previously said the semi-truck did not slow down before hitting other vehicles in traffic.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Suspect arrested in I-35 crash

What we know:

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail on a collective bond amount of $1.2 million.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya

Records show he was due in court next week in Wilmer, in the Dallas area, for going 63 mph where the speed limit was 30 mph.