Austin I-35 crash: NTSB to examine scene of multi-vehicle crash that killed 5

The Brief The NTSB is expected to begin its on-scene investigation into a deadly crash that killed 5 people on I-35. Investigator Kenny Bragg said preliminary information shows the driver of a semi-truck did not slow down when approaching a work zone Thursday night. The agency will work to determine the speed of the truck prior to the crash and examine the work site to make sure it was following federal standards.



The National Transportation Safety Board will begin its on-scene investigation Sunday of a 17-vehicle crash that killed five people in Austin on Thursday night.

NTSB Update on I-35 Crash

What's next:

NTSB investigator Kenny Bragg said during a news conference Saturday that they expect to be in Austin investigating the crash between seven and 10 days.

Bragg said the agency would look at the design and safety of the area where the crash happened, collision avoidance technology, motor carrier operations including driver monitoring, compliances practices and the drivers' conditions.

The agency said a preliminary report on the crash should be available in about a month.

Another update from the agency is planned for Sunday.

What happened?

The backstory:

Austin police say 17 people and 17 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash on I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Lane and Howard Lane.

APD says the initial call was received at around 11:30 p.m. on March 13.

The accident stretched more than a tenth of a mile, which is about 500 feet.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were pronounced dead at the scene; 11 others were transported to local hospitals.

Two adults with life-threatening injuries were taken to St. David's Round Rock.

NTSB investigator Kenny Bragg said the semi-truck was approaching a work zone on I-35 that had reduced the lanes from three to one and did not slow down before hitting other vehicles in traffic.

"There's several sources of information we can use to determine the truck speed, Bragg said. "We'll look at the engine control module. We'll look at possible surveillance video and even, telematic data from the truck."

The work zone will also be examined to determine if it followed federal standards for work zone signage, speed and lane closures.

Suspect arrested in I-35 crash

Solomun Weldekeal Araya

What we know:

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail.

Records show he was due in court next week in Wilmer, in the Dallas area, for going 63 mph where the speed limit was 30 mph.

What we don't know:

Many questions surround Araya and his role in the crash.

An Amazon Prime truck was seen in the wreckage by FOX 7 cameras.

At this time, it is unclear whether Araya was the one driving the Amazon truck.

When FOX 7 Austin asked APD if Araya was driving the truck, they responded:

"We are still very early in the investigation. There are no further details available for release at this time."

The identities of the victims have not been released.