Austin ISD pushes back registration for 2023-24 school year due to technical issues

Austin ISD's registration for the next school year had to be pushed back by a week due to technical issues.

The district says that there were technical issues that directly affected its online registration and transfer systems.

This means that the priority transfer window will now start on Monday, Jan. 16th and end on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The general transfer window will open the following day, Wednesday Feb. 8.

The deadline to submit an application to a magnet program has already passed.