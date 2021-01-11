Austin ISD asking for students to learn remotely this week

Austin ISD says it is encouraging parents to have their students learn remotely for the rest of the week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

All Austin ISD families are being asked to keep their students in a remote-learning setting beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 and for the remainder of the week. The district says that campuses will remain open to families needing access to in-person services.

"This decision was made in partnership with Austin Public Health and city and county officials to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," says Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde in a letter to AISD families.

In addition to asking parents to keep their kids in remote learning, Elizalde provided more information on COVID-19 tests, meal distributions, and Wi-Fi access:

COVID-19 Tests: AISD will offer mass, drive-through, COVID-19 testing on Jan. 13 and 14 at AISD Central Office and Northeast Early College High School (Nelson Field) for all staff and students that usually learn/work in-person. All interested in a test can AISD will offer mass, drive-through, COVID-19 testing on Jan. 13 and 14 at AISD Central Office and Northeast Early College High School (Nelson Field) for all staff and students that usually learn/work in-person. All interested in a test can click here to register for a test time

Food Access : AISD will continue to offer : AISD will continue to offer 7-day meal distribution for children and caregivers

Wi-Fi Access: AISD will continue to AISD will continue to deploy Wi-Fi buses from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to offer Internet access to our students in communities across Austin

Austin ISD went virtual for Monday, Jan. 11 due to winter weather causing hazardous road conditions in the Austin area.

