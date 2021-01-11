Austin ISD asking for students to learn remotely this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says it is encouraging parents to have their students learn remotely for the rest of the week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
All Austin ISD families are being asked to keep their students in a remote-learning setting beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 and for the remainder of the week. The district says that campuses will remain open to families needing access to in-person services.
"This decision was made in partnership with Austin Public Health and city and county officials to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," says Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde in a letter to AISD families.
In addition to asking parents to keep their kids in remote learning, Elizalde provided more information on COVID-19 tests, meal distributions, and Wi-Fi access:
- COVID-19 Tests: AISD will offer mass, drive-through, COVID-19 testing on Jan. 13 and 14 at AISD Central Office and Northeast Early College High School (Nelson Field) for all staff and students that usually learn/work in-person. All interested in a test can click here to register for a test time
- Food Access: AISD will continue to offer 7-day meal distribution for children and caregivers
- Wi-Fi Access: AISD will continue to deploy Wi-Fi buses from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to offer Internet access to our students in communities across Austin
Austin ISD went virtual for Monday, Jan. 11 due to winter weather causing hazardous road conditions in the Austin area.