Central Texas schools close, delay classes due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Schools across Central Texas are closing or delaying classes on Monday due to the winter storm system that is moving through the area.
Many school districts are saying they're closing campuses due to hazardous road conditions caused by the snow and precipitation.
The following school districts will be closed or delaying classes:
- Bartlett ISD: Closed Monday, including all instruction and activities
- Bastrop ISD: Classes and buses delayed two hours
- Blanco ISD: Classes to start at 10:00 AM and all buses delayed 2 hours, no breakfast will be served
- Coupland ISD: Closed Monday
- Del Valle ISD: Closed Monday, including remote learning and all after-school activities
- Dime Box ISD: Closed Monday, no Flex Monday
- Dripping Springs ISD: Classes and buses delayed two hours
- Elgin ISD: Classes delayed two hours
- Flatonia ISD: Classes delayed two hours
- Florence ISD: Closed Monday
- Georgetown ISD: Closed Monday
- Giddings ISD: Classes delayed two hours
- Gonzales ISD: Students in 7th-12th grade to receive remote instruction, grades Prekindergarten through 6th to still be face-to-face
- Granger ISD: Closed Monday, no virtual instruction
- Harper ISD: Classes and buses delayed two hours
- Hays CISD: Closed Monday, no virtual instruction
- Hutto ISD: Closed Monday, all activities canceled
- Jarrell ISD: Closed Monday, no virtual instruction
- Johnson City ISD: Closed Monday
- Killeen ISD: Closed Monday, extracurricular activities and district meeting canceled
- La Grange ISD: Classes and buses delayed two hours
- Lago Vista ISD: Closed Monday
- Leander ISD: Closed Monday, no virtual instruction
- Lexington ISD: Closed Monday, no virtual instruction
- Liberty Hill ISD: Closed Monday
- Llano ISD: Monday is a student holiday/staff development day
- Manor ISD: Closed Monday
- McDade ISD: Most students will be learning remotely, on-campus classes delayed until 10 a.m.
- Pflugerville ISD: Closed Monday, all activities canceled, no curbside meal service
- Rockdale ISD: Closed Monday
- Round Rock ISD: Closed Monday, after-school programs and activities canceled
- Round Top-Carmine ISD: High school delayed two hours
- Schulenburg ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.
- Smithville ISD: Classes and buses delayed two hours, breakfast will be provided upon arrival
- Taylor ISD: Closed Monday, no activities or virtual instruction
- Thorndale ISD: Closed Monday
- Waelder ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.
- Wimberley ISD: Classes delayed two hours
The following schools will also be closed or delaying classes:
- Meridian World School in Round Rock: Closed Monday
- Regents School of Austin: Closed Monday
- Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired: Remote learning through Jan. 15
- Texas School for the Deaf: Remote learning through Jan. 15
