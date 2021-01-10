Central Texas schools close, delay classes due to winter weather

Schools across Central Texas are closing or delaying classes on Monday due to the winter storm system that is moving through the area.

Many school districts are saying they're closing campuses due to hazardous road conditions caused by the snow and precipitation.

RELATED: Central Texas bracing for winter storm system

The following school districts will be closed or delaying classes:

The following schools will also be closed or delaying classes:

Advertisement

FOX 7 Austin Meteorologists will continue to update the forecast on-air, online, and on social media. You can also receive updates by downloading the FOX 7 Austin WAPP.



