Austin ISD athletics venues to operate at full capacity

Austin ISD says that its athletics venues will operate at their full capacity this school year.

All visitors are required to wear their masks and to follow the clear bag policy:

​​Approved bags must be clear and not exceed 12 in. (by 6 in. by 12 in.) or be a clear one-gallon resealable plastic freezer storage bag

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and have a maximum of one logo imprint not exceeding 4.5 in. tall x 3.4 in. wide.

Only one bag allowed per person

Families and spectators are encouraged to social distance when feasible, says Austin ISD. The protocol applies to both home and away games for all sports.

Tickets may be purchased online by searching by school name.

