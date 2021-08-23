Austin ISD athletics venues to operate at full capacity
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says that its athletics venues will operate at their full capacity this school year.
All visitors are required to wear their masks and to follow the clear bag policy:
- Approved bags must be clear and not exceed 12 in. (by 6 in. by 12 in.) or be a clear one-gallon resealable plastic freezer storage bag
- Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and have a maximum of one logo imprint not exceeding 4.5 in. tall x 3.4 in. wide.
- Only one bag allowed per person
Families and spectators are encouraged to social distance when feasible, says Austin ISD. The protocol applies to both home and away games for all sports.
Tickets may be purchased online by searching by school name.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
TEA changes COVID-19 guidelines for schools on masks, notifications
Austin ISD starts new school year with masks, other COVID protocols
What will fall instruction look like in Central Texas?
Austin-Travis County masking order amended to include public colleges
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter