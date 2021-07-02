What will fall instruction look like in Central Texas?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, school districts, colleges, and universities in Central Texas are beginning to figure out what their fall instruction will look like.

The following is a list of all the public school districts, colleges, and universities that serve students in Central Texas and their current plans for fall (if available) with links to their COVID-19 resource pages or websites. Each list is in alphabetical order.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Austin ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. While AISD is in-person, they are also offering virtual learning as an option for those in kindergarten through 6th grade, as children under 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Masks

Austin ISD voted recently to require masks for all students, employees, and visitors on district property in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order.

Screening and Temperature Checks

AISD is strongly encouraging all individuals to screen for symptoms per CDC guidelines before coming to campus. The AISD mobile app has a "COVID-19 Screen & Go" feature which AISD says can be used by both students and staff.

AISD says it will no longer be performing temperature checks or screening upon entrance, as the CDC recommends screening should happen before leaving home.

AISD is stressing that anyone who is sick should stay home and contact their school immediately.

Cleaning

AISD says it will follow the CDC’s recommended cleaning guidelines for schools. Highly touched surfaces and areas will be cleaned frequently.

The district says any reports of sick students, teachers, or visitors will also result in an immediate deep clean of areas of contact.

Sick Individuals

If a child or a child's parent is feeling sick, regardless of whether they're vaccinated or not, the district is asking those individuals to stay home and contact their doctor and school as soon as possible.

Sick students and staff will be asked to isolate at home for 10 days. Those who are symptomatic can return early if they receive a doctor’s note stating they do not have COVID-19 or receive a negative result from a PCR test.

AISD says rapid antigen testing will still be available in campus health rooms. Testing will not be a requirement.

Quarantine

AISD says unvaccinated students and staff who come into contact with anyone who has a positive case of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10-14 days. Vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine even in the event they have direct contact with a positive case.

Classrooms

AISD says to assist with contact tracing classrooms will have assigned seating, with physical distancing of 3 feet when possible. Plexiglass will also be placed in classrooms and across campuses. The district also adds that it will be providing a HEPA air filtration system within each classroom.

COVID-19 Vaccines

The district says it is partnering with local organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to students, staff, families, and the community. AISD adds that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but strongly encouraged. You can find vaccine clinic opportunities HERE.

Buses

The district says buses will go back to operating at full capacity with required seating charts, students who live in the same household will sit together. Hand sanitizer will be readily available on buses and daily cleaning will continue.

AISD encourages students to continue to wear masks while on the bus.

Cafeteria

AISD says all students will go back to eating breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria unless their school was a Breakfast in the Classroom campus pre-pandemic.

There will be assigned seating, and students will follow social distancing as space permits. Hand washing or using hand sanitizer will be required before going through the food line and eating areas will be cleaned between students.

Bartlett ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17.

Masks

Masks will be optional for all students and staff.

Cleaning

The district will increase cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms.

Bastrop ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

All students and staff who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to continue wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth, but masks will not be required in district facilities or events.

Screening

Staff are expected to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to work each day. Staff with symptoms should contact their health care provider and supervisor before reporting to work.

Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school or putting them on a school bus.

Cleaning

Custodians will use hospital-grade cleaning agents and a broad spectrum, EPA-registered hard surface disinfectant. Classrooms and restrooms will be cleaned daily and all high touch areas will be disinfected regularly. Staff will have access to disinfectant wipes to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects and during breaks in instruction.

Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to the campus, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campus. Classrooms will have hand sanitizer and/or hand soap at sinks for handwashing.

Buses

Students will have access to hand sanitizer when boarding the bus. Students will have assigned seats using a seating chart and will load from back to front and unload from front to back. Bus drivers and all students should wear a mask while riding the school bus.

Visitors

BISD will allow a limited number of visitors on campus such as mentors and PTA volunteers. Parents and others will still be prohibited from eating with children in the cafeteria or classroom. Visitors who come to campus will have their temperature taken using a contactless thermometer.

READ BASTROP ISD'S FULL COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Blanco ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. The district says that all instruction will be 100% in-person and no remote instruction will be offered for the 2021-22 school year.

Masks

Face coverings are no longer required; however, students and staff may choose to wear face coverings or masks.

Screening

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to work each day Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school. Teachers will monitor students and refer to the nurse if symptoms are present.

Sick Individuals

Any individuals who themselves either: (a) are lab-confirmed to have COVID19; or (b) experience the symptoms of COVID19 must stay at home throughout the infection period, and cannot return to campus until the school system screens the individual to determine any of the below conditions for campus re-entry have been met:

At least 24 hours have passed since recovery (no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications); and

Improved respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, etc…); and

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first occurred

Quarantine

When a student has displayed symptoms of COVID-19, a staff member will provide an assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home. Students who are ill will be separated from their peers and should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than 1 hour from the time the campus contacted the student’s parent/guardian.

In the event of a presumptive or positive COVID-19 student/staff on campus, other students will be removed from the classroom and taken to an alternate location on campus that the classroom can be disinfected. District communication will be provided to the staff and parents of students who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive student or staff member based on CDC guidance.

Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols including isolation from students and other staff members.

Students or staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine and may not return to campus during that time.

Buses

When possible, windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate throughout the bus. All surfaces will be cleaned with a disinfectant solution daily after each trip.

Hand Sanitization

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at campus entrances, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campus. Staff and students will wash or sanitize their hands regularly. Instruction on proper handwashing will continue.

Cleaning

Staff will limit the use of shared supplies when possible. Protocols for cleaning classrooms throughout the day will continue.

All high-touch areas will be disinfected daily. Staff will have access to disinfectant supplies to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction.

The cafeteria will be disinfected between lunch periods.

READ BLANCO ISD'S FULL BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN HERE.

Burnet CISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks are optional for all individuals on campus property.

Vaccines

BCISD will share no-cost vaccination options available as requested by State and/or local health authorities, but the district does not provide vaccination services. BCISD says it will not request documentation of vaccination status.

Screening

BCISD says it expects each individual to screen him/herself before arrival on BCISD property, and that any individual with symptoms of a contagious illness remain home.

Cleaning

All classrooms and common areas will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to each campus and district facility as well as in the cafeteria and other common areas.

Visitors

Visitors will be limited until September 18, at which point, BCISD will share any updates based on public health guidance, local health data, and experiences from the first month of school:

Visitors to BHS and QHS will not be restricted beyond normal procedures.

Visitors will not be permitted to eat breakfast or lunch in the cafeteria.

On the first day of school, parents of elementary and middle school students are permitted to walk their child to the classroom door, but not to enter the classroom.

Beginning with the second day of school, parents of elementary and middle school students may walk their child to the classroom door after checking in at the front desk with their ID per normal visitor procedures.

Visitors are permitted inside classrooms only when no students other than their own children are present in the room.

Because participation is optional, campus events that occur before or after school will follow normal visitor procedures.

VIEW BURNET CISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Comfort ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16. The district says all classes will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks and/or face coverings will be optional for all students and staff.

Parent Notifications

Parents will be notified of confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 positive students and staff cannot return to campus until the conditions for re-entry have been met. The district will no longer quarantine due to close contact exposures and will not send courtesy exposure notices for close contact.

Hand Sanitizers

Hand sanitizer stations will be available at all campuses. Students and staff will be expected to regularly wash and sanitize their hands.

Cleaning Protocols

Comfort ISD will continue with frequent disinfection and sanitation of all facilities.

Online Registration

Comfort ISD students must register online for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district says that these protocols are subject to change as public health conditions change and stricter protocols and social distancing requirements become mandated.

Coupland ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Del Valle ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. In addition to in-person instruction, Del Valle ISD will be offering a virtual academy for students under 12.

Masks

Del Valle ISD will be requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks while on district property.

Screening

All students, staff, and visitors should self-monitor their own health. All students, staff, and visitors will be screened upon entry to a district building using a non-invasive touchless thermal camera system and or a touchless thermometer.

Cleaning

Custodial staff will disinfect student and staff restrooms in the common areas 4 times per day. Custodians will disinfect the restrooms before student arrival, after morning arrival of students, immediately after lunch, and before dismissal. Full cleaning of all restroom facilities will occur after students have left for the day.

Each classroom will be provided with a refillable sanitizer pump bottle, alcohol wipes, and a disinfecting spray. Teachers will be asked to wipe down student desks and high-touch surfaces throughout the day and custodial staff will disinfect all classroom surfaces with a spray at the end of each day.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to the campus, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campus. Paper towels will be provided near all doors to use for all high-touch areas.

Buses

All drivers and students will be asked to wear masks while on the bus. Students should practice social distancing as they approach and board the bus and use hand sanitizer. Student temperatures will be taken with a thermal temperature scanner as they enter the bus.

School bus drivers, bus assistants, and staff will be spraying and wiping down seats and high-touch items with disinfecting spray after each bus route. Additional complete disinfection of bus interiors will occur weekly and every 90 days all buses will be sanitized with a long-lasting solution that remains on surfaces for an extended period of time.

Visitors

All visitors will be subject to screening by way of a symptom screening form before entering any Del Valle ISD facility. Visitors will also be subject to a temperature check from the thermal scanner.

Any individuals permitted to proceed beyond the reception area must follow all safety and campus protocols.

VIEW DEL VALLE ISD'S FULL COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Dime Box ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23.

Doss Consolidated CSD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23.

Dripping Springs ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. DSISD will be providing a limited virtual academy for students currently unable to be vaccinated by creating a class section per grade level for K-6 district-wide.

Masks

Masks remain optional in accordance with GA-38.

Vaccines

DSISD does not require COVID vaccinations for any student or staff member, but vaccinations are encouraged.

Screening

All students, staff, and visitors are expected to evaluate their health status and self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms or other signs of illness daily before reporting to campus. Individuals should not enter campuses or district buildings if sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or any infectious illness.

Cleaning

Campuses and buses will continue to have robust cleaning and sanitization protocols. Each classroom and restroom will be disinfected each evening and all high-touch areas will be disinfected regularly.

Hand Sanitizer

Classrooms and common spaces will have hand sanitizer available for use.

Buses

Buses will operate up to full capacity as dictated by route needs.

Visitors

Visitors will be allowed on campuses. All visitors will be asked to show an ID to be checked into the Raptor Visitor Management system when entering a school.

VIEW DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Eanes ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. The district says it plans to return to 100% in-person learning and no remote learning options will be offered other than limited homebound instruction for significant medical conditions.

Masks

Face coverings will not be required for staff, students or visitors. An individual may choose to wear a mask if desired and additional masks will be available. Campuses will work to ensure no student is treated differently as a result of the choice to wear a mask or not wear a mask.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Per Gov. Abbott's order, Eanes ISD cannot require students or staff to get vaccinated. At this time, the State of Texas has not added the COVID-19 vaccination to the required immunization list for students. Eanes ISD cannot require students or staff to report vaccination status.

COVID-19 Reporting/Tracking

Parents and employees are still asked to report confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to the school district. Parents should report positive cases to the school nurse; employees should report to HR. At this time, the District will not administer a COVID-19 Dashboard. Staff will not conduct close contact reviews. Students and staff will not be required to quarantine for exposure. The District is still required, however, to report positive cases to Austin Public Health.

Notifications will be sent to the class(es) of the student/staff who has a confirmed case. Additionally, for students riding a bus, notifications will also be made to those on the bus. There will no longer be schoolwide notifications of positive cases.

Per the CDC, those who test positive for COVID must isolate for 10 days from the positive test date. Those who suspect they have COVID should isolate at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and other symptoms are improving.

Eanes ISD school nurses will continue to send students home who have a fever, diarrhea, are vomiting, lose the sense of taste or smell, or display significant symptoms of illness.

Absences

If a student must isolate after testing positive for COVID, the school/teacher will implement the following:

The teacher will work with the student and parent to provide make-up work to the student, understanding there is not a remote instruction option available

Teachers will utilize the appropriate LMS (Seesaw, Showbie, or Google Classroom) to provide students with work to be completed

The student will submit make-up work as noted in the student handbook (one school day per day of absence) after returning to school

iPads will be sent home with isolating elementary students

Employees must use personal leave time or comp time while they are isolating.

COVID-19 Testing

At this time, the District is not offering COVID-19 testing.

Visitors & Meetings

Visitors will be allowed on campus according to standard visiting rules. Meetings will be allowed on campus without capacity restrictions and face coverings will not be required.

Cleaning/Sanitation Protocols

Eanes ISD will continue with cleaning and sanitization protocols in its buildings and campuses. Sanitization stations (Including disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer) will remain throughout all buildings. The District has Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available for students or staff upon request. Throughout the last school year, upgrades were made to facility HVAC systems including increasing air filter efficiency and installing iWave air treatment units, which helps clean the building air.

Extra- and Co-Curricular Activities

All extra- and co-curricular activities will resume with no capacity or participation restrictions. Students and spectators will not be required to wear face coverings.

Elgin ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. The district says it will offer 100% in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

Masks

Masks are optional for all students, employees, visitors, and contractors. However, masks are highly encouraged for those individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

Screening and Temperature Checks

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school, including sending them to the bus stop. Parents should not send their children to school if they are exhibiting COVID symptoms, especially if they are running a fever. Staff will be encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to work each day.

Cleaning

Classrooms and restrooms will be disinfected routinely with all high-touch areas will be disinfected routinely throughout the day. Staff will have access to disinfectant wipes to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction. Desks and/or tables will be socially distanced to the greatest extent possible. Each room will have a doorstop to prop for no-touch entry between classes.

Quarantine

When a student has displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home. Students who are ill will be separated from their peers and should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than 1 hour from the time the campus contacted the student’s parent/guardian. Areas used by the individual who shows COVID-19 symptoms while at school (student, teacher, or staff) will be cleaned as soon as is feasible.

Students or staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be notified and encouraged to monitor for symptoms. Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols including isolation from students and other staff members.

Any individuals who are test-confirmed must stay home throughout the infection period and cannot return to work or campus until the campus/district screens the individual to determine any of the below conditions for return have been met. Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 may return when all three of the following criteria are met:

at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications;

the individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and

at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Consistent with school notification requirements for other communicable diseases, and consistent with legal confidentiality requirements, schools must notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a test-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers, or staff who participate in any on-campus activities.

People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will be notified and encouraged to monitor for symptoms. The District will conduct contract tracing to the degree possible.

Buses

The District encourages families to drop students off or walk with their students to school to help reduce possible COVID-19 exposure on school buses and District vehicles.

Masks will be required before boarding and while riding on school buses or any other school district vehicle. Bus enrollment forms must be filled out before students riding the bus. Students will be assigned seats and must sit in their assigned seats at all times

When possible, windows will be opened to allow outside air to circulate in the bus. At least 50% of the windows will be rolled down as weather permits. Students will be required to sanitize their hands as they board the bus and again when exiting the bus.

Drivers will be required to clean and disinfect their cockpit area after each morning and afternoon route. EISD Transportation Department will be using a three-step process to ensure buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each morning and afternoon route.

READ ELGIN ISD'S FULL BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN HERE.

Fayetteville ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16.

Masks

Starting on May 14, Fayetteville ISD is no longer requiring students or staff to wear a face-covering on campus but does encourage the wearing of one when appropriate to reduce exposure.

Screening

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check before reporting to work each day. Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school.

Cleaning

Staff will have access to supplies to clean high-touch and working surfaces and shared objects regularly. Each classroom will be cleaned daily. Restrooms and cafeterias will be sanitized throughout the day and will be disinfected daily.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at entrances to campus, in common areas, and upon entry into the classroom.

Buses

Hand sanitizer will be available when boarding the bus. Transportation staff will be trained in proper cleaning/disinfecting procedures.

Visitors

Parents will not be allowed to eat lunch with their students during the 2021-2022 school year. Visitors will be limited to individuals essential to school operations. Visitors will be required to undergo screening for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check and completing a symptom screening form.

VIEW FAYETTEVILLE ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Flatonia ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Masks

Masks will not be required in accordance with GA-38

Screening

Parents and guardians are expected to self-screen students daily before arriving at school. Anyone with a fever of 100.0 degrees or higher should not come to school or an FISD facility. Both students and staff should prescreen themselves for any symptoms before coming to school.

Cleaning

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur daily in every classroom, restroom, common area, and on high-touch surfaces. Every classroom and office area will have disinfectant in a spray bottle with appropriate cleaning cloths provided for employees and students to use on high-touch areas throughout the school day.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer stations are available in all elementary and secondary classrooms and common areas.

Buses

Parents must screen their children for COVID-19 before allowing them to ride. Each bus will be limited to one student per seat to facilitate social distancing. Students from the same household will be allowed to sit together.

Hand sanitizer will be installed on all buses to be used by students when entering and exiting the bus. Masks on buses are highly recommended, but not required.

Seats, handles, and high-touch areas will be disinfected after every route, utilizing CDC-approved disinfectants. When possible, bus windows will be opened to allow outside air to circulate in the bus.

Visitors

Visitors to campuses may be limited to essential needs on the campus. All visitors will be subject to screening. Face coverings are recommended but not required. Visitors and staff will be required to adhere to safety protocols for necessary on-campus meetings and visits.

VIEW FLATONIA ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Florence ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 12. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks are optional in accordance with GA-38.

Screening

Florence ISD will not be conducting temperature checks or screening. Staff members, students, and the parents of our students are expected to monitor their own health with the understanding that they have a responsibility to themselves and to others to do so. Students and staff that exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or are sick should stay home.

Cleaning

Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting procedures in place during the last school year will remain in place for the

2021-2022 school year.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizing stations that have been installed throughout the district will be utilized by students and staff frequently and are located for easy access to students, staff, and visitors.

Visitors

Visitors for school business-related purposes are allowed at this time. Florence ISD will conduct meetings on-site and in person.

VIEW FLORENCE ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Fredericksburg ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will be optional but highly encouraged for all staff, students, and visitors.

Cleaning

Buildings and buses will be disinfected daily and PPE is available.

Visitors

Visitors will be restricted to the campus waiting area in K-5th campuses except at the discretion of the principal. Visitors will be allowed throughout the campus once checked in at the front office in grades 6-12 campuses.

READ FREDERICKSBURG ISD'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS HERE.

Georgetown ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 19. The district says all instruction will be in-person in the fall.

Learning Tools

The district says it continues to provide each student with a Chromebook. Hotspots may be made available on a very limited basis.

Screening

Neither staff nor students should report to school/work if they have a fever or are lab-confirmed with COVID-19. Absences should be reported to the campus or staff supervisor.

Isolation Protocols

If students display symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling feverish, the school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home.

If an individual who has been in a school or district facility is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, the school must notify its local health department, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including confidentiality requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be permitted to return to school when they have documented the following requirements: They are 1 day (24 hours) fever-free without using fever-reducing medication; Improved symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, etc.); and 10 days have passed since the symptoms began.

They are 1 day (24 hours) fever-free without using fever-reducing medication;

Improved symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, etc.); and

10 days have passed since the symptoms began.

Positive cases will be reported to staff and families with children in the same classroom.

Masks

Georgetown ISD says that as of June 1, masks are optional for all students and staff.

Disinfecting and Hand Washing

Frequent disinfection and hand sanitization will contribute to the positive health and wellness of students and staff. Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to each campus and district facility as well as in the cafeteria and other common areas. Staff and students will be expected to regularly wash or sanitize their hands.

Cleaning

Frequent cleaning and disinfection will support healthy learning and work environments for students and staff. The district will continue to supply adequate cleaning and disinfectant supplies for all district facilities. Staff will be trained on campus protocols before the first day of school.

Giddings ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instructions will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will not be required.

Screening

Students and staff are encouraged to complete a self-screening before entering any GISD building or facility.

Cleaning

Each teacher will have access to district-provided hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas including restrooms and cafeterias will occur throughout the school day by GISD custodial staff.

Each campus will be cleaned nightly. In the event of an active COVID-19 positive case, GISD will conduct a deep cleaning of the affected area per CDC guidelines.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout all buildings, in common areas, and on school buses.

Buses

Buses will operate with windows down to allow air to circulate, weather permitting. Students and staff will be required to use hand sanitizer upon boarding. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after each bus trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

READ GIDDINGS ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Gonzales ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 24. All instructions will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will not be required.

Screening

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school or putting them on a bus. Staff will be responsible for screening themselves for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

Cleaning

Each classroom and restroom and all high-touch areas will be cleaned daily. Staff will have access to disinfectant supplies to sanitize. working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction.

Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to the campus, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campus. Classrooms will have hand sanitizer and/or hand soap at sinks for handwashing.

Buses

Mask are highly recommended on the bus but not required. Students will have assigned seats using a seating chart.

Windows will be cracked to allow for air circulation on the bus when possible. Buses will be disinfected after the morning route and again after the afternoon route using an approved disinfectant sprayer.

Visitors

All visitors must be screened to determine if the visitors have COVID-19 symptoms or are lab-confirmed with COVID-19 and if so, they must remain off campus until they meet the criteria for re-entry. Part of the screening process for all adult visitors will include temperature checks. Mask wearing is recommended for all visitors but not required.

READ GONZALES ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Granger ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks are optional for everyone regardless of vaccination status. An individual may choose to wear a mask if desired and additional masks will be available.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required for students, staff, or visitors.

Cleaning

Granger ISD will continue with cleaning and sanitization protocols in its buildings and campuses. Sanitization stations, including disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, will remain throughout all buildings.

Visitors

Masks will be optional for visitors. Visitors who are ill are asked not to come to campus. Visitors will not be allowed during breakfast and lunch. All visitors will still be required to check-in at the high school or elementary office before being allowed to be on campus.

READ GRANGER ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Harper ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. The district says all classes will be conducted in person.

Masks

Face coverings will be optional for all staff, students, and visitors to the school.

Disinfecting and Hand Washing

Frequent handwashing will be encouraged throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will be provided for student, staff, and visitor use. Signage will be posted throughout the school buildings to remind students and staff of safety procedures.

Sick Individuals

Students and staff who are sick should not attend school. COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis must be reported to the school nurse if it is the reason for the absence. Staff with COVID-19 symptoms or diagnosis must report their diagnosis to their supervisor.

Staff will follow protocols for determining which medical needs warrant a visit to the nurse's office.

Students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated in a quarantine setting in the nurse’s office until safe removal from school. The nurse will follow the district infectious disease policy and CDC guidelines. Any infectious disease symptom observed during the school day will be addressed immediately. School nurses will be available to assess students and staff as needed.

As required, local health officials will be notified of any known COVID-19 case on campus. Schools will communicate to their respective staff and school communities any known confirmed cases of COVID-19 as required.

Quarantine

The district will no longer quarantine due to close contact exposures and will not send courtesy exposure notices for close contact. Areas of the school used by an individual with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case will be closed off and sanitized before use by other students and staff.

Classrooms and Campus

Classrooms, offices, and restrooms will be sanitized daily. Fresh air ventilation will be encouraged in all classrooms. Classroom windows may be opened to increase ventilation when weather permits. Each campus will be equipped with reusable water fillers. Students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school.

Buses

Buses will be sanitized between routes to the greatest extent possible. Bus windows will be opened, as permitted by weather, to increase ventilation.

READ HARPER ISD'S FULL BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN HERE.

Hays Consolidated ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 19. The district says that as TEA and the Texas Legislature have not provided and authorized funding for virtual learning, all classes will be held in person in the fall.

Masks

Saturday, Hays County ISD Superintendent Eric Wright sent out a letter to parents saying they too had joined other Central Texas schools in mandating masks saying:

"Late Friday, our county government joined other counties in Texas in issuing a mask mandate, which includes schools and buses. Since this order is in contravention of the governor’s order and some lower courts at the end of the week have sided with counties, we anticipate the Texas Supreme Court to take up the issue very soon – likely early in the week and before our classes begin on Thursday. Historically regarding COVID, the Texas Supreme Court has sided with the governor. So, we will continue to watch these legal developments very closely. The court decisions will tell us what we must do. They will not tell us what we should do."

Screening

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to work each day (including temp check) and the district may require further screening of employees at any time based on the current state and federal guidelines.

Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school (including temp check). Parents must ensure they do not send a child to school on campus if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is lab-confirmed with COVID-19. If a student has COVID-like symptoms or has tested positive or has been diagnosed with COVID-19, parents must communicate this information to the campus nurse.

Vaccines

Hays CISD will not require COVID vaccines for students or staff members. Under the governor’s executive order GA - 35, the district is forbidden from compelling anyone to get a vaccine or to provide proof of a vaccine as a condition of receiving services from the district. The district encourages those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Buses

Families are encouraged to drop students off, carpool, or walk with their students to school to reduce possible exposure on buses. Students using school bus transportation services will follow revised protocols. Bus windows will be opened and/or partially opened to promote air circulation. The District recommends that all students and drivers wear face masks while on the bus.

Cleaning

Sanitation of classrooms and workspaces will take place throughout the school day and each evening after the dismissal of students. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the district is asking everyone to manage their immediate area and employ good habits including wiping surfaces, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting an area whenever possible.

General cleaning measures should be followed regularly. The custodial staff will clean all instructional, restroom, and common areas frequently. The cafeteria will be cleaned between lunch periods. Custodial staff will disinfect every night, starting right after the building becomes unoccupied.

Employees will disinfect their own personal workspaces (handles, switches, counter/desk, phone, etc.) throughout the day, giving special attention to commonly touched surfaces.

Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at campus entrances, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in other district facilities. Staff and students will be expected to wash or sanitize their hands regularly.

READ HAYS CISD'S FULL COVID-19 PROTOCOLS HERE.

Hutto ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. The district says all instruction will be conducted in-person and virtual learning will not be an option.

Masks

Masks will no longer be required for students, employees, or visitors.

Screening

Temperature checks will no longer be required, but all students and employees are expected to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to campus.

Quarantine

The 10-day quarantine is no longer required but the district says it will notify families and staff when there has been an immediate exposure to COVID-19.

Cleaning

The district says it will continue to sanitize each of our schools daily and require frequent handwashing throughout the day.

Visitors

The district says it strongly encourages that all visitors be vaccinated. All visitors and volunteers will complete a health screening before entry. Virtual parent conferences and meetings will be an option.

READ HUTTO ISD'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN HERE.

Jarrell ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. The district says that all classes will be held in person with no virtual learning option.

Masks

Masks will be optional per Gov. Abbott's executive order

Buses

Buses will be sanitized, sprayed, and cleaned daily.

Cleaning

School facilities will be cleaning thoroughly each day.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at all school entrances, in offices and classrooms, and on school vehicles.

READ JARRELL ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Johnson City ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

The wearing of masks will be optional for both students and staff members.

Screening

Parents are asked to perform a preliminary COVID-19 and general health screenings of their children before they depart for school or child/youth care providers.

All employees will be required to self-screen before going to work by checking their temperature and determining if they have any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

Cleaning

Custodial staff will routinely clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, such as light switches, countertops, walls, handles, etc. Staff members will also disinfect surfaces throughout the day as appropriate.

Buses

Students will be assigned seats, and families from the same household will be assigned seats together. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected daily after each trip.

READ JOHNSON CITY ISD'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS HERE.

La Grange ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. The district says all instruction will be conducted in-person and no remote learning option will be available.

Masks

Face coverings will not be required in any educational space or activity in accordance with Gov. Abbott's executive order. The district says if possible, face masks will be available for distribution upon request.

Screening

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms and other illnesses each day before sending their students to school. Any student or staff feeling ill should stay home and seek medical advice from their physician.

Sick Individuals

Parents and students are required to report positive cases to the school nurse as reporting to the State Health Department is still required. Close contract tracing will not be conducted and no mandated quarantines for exposure will be required.

There will be no campus-wide notification of positive cases and the district says its dashboard of positive cases will no longer be posted on the website.

In a positive lab-confirmed case, La Grange ISD will follow CDC, TEA, and local health authorities' recommendations for length of isolation—if individuals become positive they must isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test. Individuals who suspect they have COVID but who have not been tested should isolate for 10 days after their symptoms first appeared and should be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication to be able to return to school.

In order to return to school or work, the student or staff member must be free of fever without medication for 24 hours and significantly improved symptoms.

Vaccines

Students and staff will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as per Gov. Abbott's executive order. The district says it will provide information about vaccine opportunities to anyone who wishes to get vaccinated.

Buses

The district says that ridership will remain at typical capacity. All buses will have hand sanitizer available for use when loading and unloading and will continue to be disinfected and wiped down as needed.

Bus windows will be partially open at minimum during routes to provide for additional ventilation.

Cleaning

Restrooms will continue to be disinfected daily and classrooms will continue to have surfaces disinfected daily. Touchpoints such as doorknobs, light switches, etc. will continue to be disinfected throughout all buildings daily. Teachers will continue to have access to disinfectant supplies to clean high-touch areas if desired.

Hand Sanitizer

Students and staff will have access to hand sanitizer in each classroom, entrance, and throughout common areas and the district says it will continue to encourage good hand hygiene. All students and staff are encouraged to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting common areas.

Visitors

Campuses will continue to limit campus visitors and lunchtime will not be open to parents and visitors. No visitors with lab-confirmed COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed on campus.

Face coverings will not be required for visitors, but visitors can wear one. No non-emergency drop-offs, such as snacks, lunch, instruments, fast food items, or athletic equipment, will be allowed.

READ LAGRANGE ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Lago Vista ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 12. All instruction will be conducted in-person

Masks

Masks will not be required for staff, students or visitors. Disposable masks will be made available upon request.

Vaccines

The district does not require COVID-19 vaccines but may ask students and staff to voluntarily report their vaccination status when determining quarantine protocols.

Screening

Parents will be expected to prescreen their children before sending them to campus. Any student exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms must not be brought to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

All employees must conduct a self-health screening, including a temperature check, each morning before returning to work.

Cleaning

Custodial staff will clean, disinfect and sanitize commonly touched surfaces and all staff will be provided with cleaning materials to safely disinfect items and materials as needed.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be provided at stations at entrances and throughout the buildings.

Buses

Seats will be assigned. Buses will be routinely cleaned and disinfected, especially frequently touched surfaces and those commonly touched by the bus driver.

Visitors

Campus visitors will be restricted while students are on campus. All authorized visitors will be asked to prescreen for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building. Only essential visitors and those preapproved by the district will be allowed to enter school buildings in areas where students are present.

READ LAGO VISTA ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Lake Travis ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Masks

Masks will be optional for staff, students, and visitors, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s current executive order.

Vaccines

Vaccines will not be required for staff or students for the 2021-2022 school year. The district says it will not track individuals who have and have not received the vaccine.

Visitors

Visitors and volunteers will be allowed back on campus this year. Visitor protocols are being finalized.

Leander ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 12. The district says that it is offering a virtual academy this year, but it is currently full with a waitlist.

The district says it is currently in its yellow status, which means the following protocols and strategies are in place if certain indicators such as the rate of new infections, vaccination rate and access for students and staff, and the situation in area and state, are worsening or moderate.

Masks

Masks are recommended for all individuals while indoors.

Screening

Students and staff are asked to do a self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at school each day.

Sick Individuals

Leander ISD says it will notify the appropriate local health department of a probable or lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive as required by the Texas Health and Safety Code. Once the case is reported it will be the responsibility of the local health department to contact trace, identify and contact those individuals that are considered a close contact.

Leander ISD says it will send a notification to staff and families of the impacted campus/department.

COVID-19 positive individuals are required to isolate for 10 days starting on the day of symptom onset and at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without medication, and other symptoms have improved.

Visitors

All visitors will be asked to show their ID to be checked into the Raptor Visitor Management system if needing to enter the school. All will be asked if they have completed a self-assessment before arriving at the school.

READ LEANDER ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Lexington ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Liberty Hill ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 19. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Mask-wearing is recommended for all students and staff but is optional.

Screening

Staff and students are expected to conduct a COVID-19 Self Assessment Screening before coming to school each morning.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available when handwashing with soap is not feasible. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at entrances and exits of buildings.

Buses

Buses will resume operating at full capacity with seating charts required, but members of the same household should sit together. At the bus stop, students should practice physical distancing whenever possible. Students should not share food, drinks, or personal devices.

Buses will be disinfected at the end of the day and A/C air filters will be cleaned and changed regularly.

Visitors

Visitors are allowed on campuses following the normal check-in process through Raptor. A temperature check may be performed by the front office staff.

VIEW LIBERTY HILL ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Llano ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 12.

Lockhart ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Luling ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. The district says that all instruction will be face-to-face.

Masks

Per the Governor’s Order, masks are no longer required. The district says it recommends students and staff wear masks.

Screening

Staff will self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to work each day. Staff will not come to campus if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and they will notify their supervisor of these symptoms. The supervisor is required to complete the Luling ISD COVID-19 Employee Health Reporting Form.

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school. Parents must ensure they do not send a child to school if they suspect the student is infected with COVID-19. Staff will monitor students and refer them to the nurse if symptoms are present.

Sick Individuals

Schools will notify all teachers, staff, and families of students in a school if a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers, or staff. All individuals determined to have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 will be individually contacted.

Any individual who either: (a) is test-confirmed to have COVID-19; or (b) is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 must stay at home throughout the infection period, and cannot return to campus until the appropriate district staff screens the individual to determine if any of the below conditions for campus re-entry have been met:

A test-confirmed COVID-19 individual:

At least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms or the date of the positive test result; or

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test no less than 7 days after the date of the initial positive test result.

An individual who has COVID-19 symptoms but has not been tested is assumed to have COVID-19 and may not return to campus until one of the following occurs:

10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms;

Proof of an alternative diagnosis from a medical professional; or

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test no less than 5 days after the onset of symptoms.

Cleaning

Campuses will be disinfected daily and throughout the day with special attention to high-touch surfaces. Staff will have access to disinfectants to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction.

Hand Sanitizer

Staff will have access to disinfectants to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction.

Visitors

Visitors, including parents, will be restricted for essential school operations. Non-emergency drop-offs…i.e., snacks, lunch, homework, etc. are highly discouraged.

Parents will not be allowed to walk their students to classrooms. Visitors will also not be allowed to eat lunch with students.

Buses

All buses will have hand sanitizer for use when loading and unloading and will be disinfected daily between trips. Bus windows will be open during routes to provide for additional ventilation when possible. Masks will be highly encouraged on buses.

READ LULING ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Manor ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23. The district says all instruction will be in person.

Masks

Masks will be optional for students and staff. Students receiving health-related services will be asked to wear a mask.

Vaccines

The district is encouraging students eligible to be vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, however, the vaccine is not a requirement to return to school.

Screening

Parents are required to pre-screen their children every day for COVID-19 symptoms and ensure they do not send their children to campus if they have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms or are lab-confirmed with COVID-19.

Sick Individuals

Students diagnosed with COVID-19 can return to campus when all three of the following criteria are met:

At least one day (24 hours) has passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications);

The scholar has improvement in symptoms; and

At least ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Students with symptoms that could be COVID-19 and who are not evaluated by a medical professional or tested for COVID-19 are assumed to have COVID-19 and may not return to the campus until they fulfill the above criteria.

Students with symptoms that could be COVID-19 who want to return to campus can return early if they receive a doctor’s note stating an alternate diagnosis or symptoms are not related to COVID-19, or they receive a negative test result from a COVID-19 test.

Cleaning

All bathrooms, door handles, and stair rails on all school campuses will be cleaned hourly. Each school campus will be deep cleaned each day after students leave as well as on weekdays students are not on campus. Building fogging, additional sanitizing and cleaning will also take place on the weekends, as needed.

School campuses exposed to a person with COVID-19 are subject to relocation on the school campus to fog, sanitize, and disinfect thoroughly. Teachers will also be provided with sanitizing wipes or sanitizing spray to maintain clean classrooms throughout each day.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer units will be stationed at the entrances and exits, throughout the buildings, in every classroom, and on the buses.

Buses

All drivers and passengers are not required to wear a mask. Students will be seated in assigned seats from the back of the bus moving forward and family members may be asked to sit together. Students will unload from the front moving backward.

Bus drivers will also have windows and roof hatches open when possible to circulate air. Buses will be sanitized between each run and at the end of the day.

READ THE FULL MANOR ISD SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Marble Falls ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will not be required in accordance with Gov. Abbott's executive order, but the district is urging teachers and employees to wear masks, especially when around students and parents and guardians to encourage their students to wear their masks.

Symptomatic students will be required to wear a mask while in the nurse's office.

Screening

Parents and guardians will be expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school each day. If a student has close contact with someone who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19, they will be required to stay off-campus for 10 days.

Staff is expected to self-screen for COVID-19 before coming to work each day. Teachers and staff must report to their supervisor if they have symptoms or are lab-confirmed with COVID-19.

Cleaning

Classrooms will be disinfected daily. Disinfectant and paper towels will be provided in each classroom and common area.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to each campus and district facility as well as in the cafeteria and other common areas.

Visitors

Visitors will be restricted for the fall semester. Visitors will be expected to self-screen, including a temperature check, for COVID-19 symptoms. Visitors must also stay off-campus for 10 days if they have had close contact with someone who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19.

Sick Individuals

Marble Falls ISD says it will notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers, staff, or visitors who participate in any on-campus activities.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to submit a letter of good health from a physician’s office before returning to school.

Students involved in athletics and other extracurricular activities who test positive for COVID-19 are required to submit documentation from a physician's office to be cleared to participate.

Any individuals who either: (a) are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19; or (b) experience symptoms must stay at home throughout the infection period, and cannot return to campus until the person meets the following criteria:

If diagnosed, the individual may return to school when all three of the following criteria are met:

at least one day (24 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducingmedications);

the individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and

at least ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

If a person has symptoms that could be COVID-19 and is not evaluated by a medical professional or tested, they are assumed to have COVID-19 and may not return to the campus until the above criteria are met.

If the individual has possible COVID-19 symptoms and wants to return to school before completing the above stay at home period, they must either (a) obtain a medical professional’s note clearing the individual for return based on an alternative diagnosis or (b) obtain a negative acute infection test at an approved testing location.

READ MARBLE FALLS ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

McDade ISD

McDade ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will be optional for students, employees, visitors, and contractors, but are highly encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Screening

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school or the bus. Staff are encouraged to self-screen before reporting to work each day.

Cleaning

Classrooms, restrooms, and all high-touch areas will be disinfected routinely and regularly. Staff will have access to materials to sanitize working surfaces and shared objects after each use and during breaks in instruction. All buildings will be fogged to sanitize daily.

Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at the main entry to campus, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas.

Buses

Masks will be required on the school bus. Students will be assigned seats and must sit in their assigned seats the entire time. Windows will be opened when possible to allow air to circulate. Students will be required to sanitize their hands as they board and exit the bus. Bus drivers will be required to sanitize their cockpit area after each route.

Visitors

Only essential visitors will be allowed. All campus visits must be scheduled and approved by campus leaders. All pre-approved visitors entering the building will be encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.

READ MCDADE ISD'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

New Braunfels ISD is set to begin the school year on Monday, August 23. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will not be required, but the district is highly recommending masks be worn indoors when social distancing is not possible for more than 15 minutes.

Vaccines

The district is not requiring students or staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 per GA-35. The district says it will continue partnering with local organizations to provide vaccination opportunities to students, staff, families, and the community.

Screening

Students and staff are asked to self-screen for high-risk COVID symptoms daily before coming to school. If any of these high-risk symptoms are present, parents should keep their child at home, notify the campus and consult their healthcare provider.

Visitors

Visitors will have to check in with the main office and will be admitted only through the front office doors. Masks are recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunosuppressed. Visitors will also have to wear an ID badge at all times.

Cleaning

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur throughout the school day in high-traffic and frequent-touch areas. Deeper cleaning of campuses will occur after each school day and will include the use of electrostatic sprayers as needed. Each classroom will be cleaned/disinfected at the end of each day.

Additional cleaning supplies will be provided for classrooms and common areas to help sanitize these areas during the school day. Staff will have access to additional cleaning supplies to help sanitize their spaces during the school day. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout all buildings in common areas.

Plexiglass transaction shields may remain in the reception areas and cafeteria serving lines.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple locations throughout the school and on the bus.

Buses

Buses will be cleaned between morning and afternoon routes and will be equipped with cleaning and disinfecting supplies. Siblings will be given the option to sit together.

READ NEW BRAUNFELS ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Nixon-Smiley CISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 11. The district says that all instruction will be in-person this year.

Masks

Face coverings are optional for NSCISD students, staff, and visitors while on campus or at school activities. Those not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask when indoors or when six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Screening

Parents and guardians will be expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone feeling ill should stay home and consult with a medical professional.

Cleaning

Nixon-Smiley CISD says it will incorporate the CDC guidance on cleaning community buildings to prevent COVID-19 spread. NSCISD will ensure cleaning products are stored safely, including storing harmful products where children cannot access them, and ensuring that harmful cleaning products are not used near children. Whenever possible, NSCISD will open windows or otherwise work to improve airflow.

Visitors

Visitors will be required to call ahead and be met at the door. On-campus visits must be scheduled via an appointment.

Buses

Buses will be cleaned frequently, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles. When possible, windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate in the bus

There may also be temperature checks for students before they will be allowed to board.

READ NIXON-SMILEY CISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Pflugerville ISD is set to begin the new school year on Thursday, August 12. Instruction will largely be in-person, but PfISD is providing a limited K-12 virtual learning academy.

Masks

Masks will be not required, but are highly encouraged for all staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Screening

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before reporting to work each day and complete the daily Screen-n-Go. Staff running a fever or have other COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending their students to school.

Cleaning

All surfaces throughout the campus are treated with a Bioproduct which forms a spiked surface on all hard surfaces. This lasts 90 days that will destroy airborne particles as they land on the surface. Custodians will also use a hard surface cleaner and a disinfectant that kills COVID. This process will be repeated every 90 days.

Plexiglass is being installed district-wide in campus reception areas, cafeteria serving lines, nurse clinics, and other areas.

Classrooms are cleaned nightly as well as throughout the day. Restrooms and high-touch points will be cleaned throughout the day.

Visitors

The district says it is not allowing any non-essential visitors on campus. All visitors will be subject to symptom screening and may wear a face covering.

Buses

Students will be expected to use hand sanitizer and socially distance when boarding the bus. Members of the same household are encouraged to sit together. Students should not share food, drinks, or personal devices.

After each route, the buses will be disinfected. School bus drivers, bus assistants, and staff will be spraying and wiping down seats and high-touch items with disinfecting spray. Bus seating areas will be disinfected after each bus route, particularly high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and stairway handrails.

VIEW PFLUGERVILLE ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Prairie Lea ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks are not required but are highly encouraged.

Screening

Staff will be screening all students for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check. Students who have a 99.9-degree fever or higher will not be allowed to board the bus and will be sent home.

Buses

The district says it will be offering normal bus routes to students who reside in the district. While students will not be socially distanced on the bus, families will be asked to sit together.

Cleaning

Daily antimicrobial misting of district facilities will continue.

READ PRAIRIE LEA ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Round Rock ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. Instruction will largely be in-person, but the district is providing a virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Masks

The district is not requiring masks in accordance with Gov. Abbott's orders, but students may be encouraged or reminded to wear their masks while in class.

Vaccines

The district says it is partnering with local organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to students, staff, families, and the community. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but strongly encouraged.

Screening

Staff and students are expected to conduct a COVID-19 Assessment Screening before coming to school each morning.

Cleaning

High-touch surfaces will be disinfected daily. The district says it follows CDC guidance on cleaning and uses disinfectants that meet the EPA's criteria for use against COVID-19.

Buses

Buses will resume operating at full capacity, however, seating charts will be required with members of the same household being encouraged to sit together. Students are asked to practice social distancing whenever possible at the bus stop. Buses will be disinfected at the end of each day.

Visitors

The district says it will limit visitor access for elementary and middle school during school hours to those deemed essential.

READ ROUND ROCK ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Round Top-Carmine ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 23.

Schulenberg ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18.

Smithville ISD is set to begin the new school year on Tuesday, August 17. All instruction will be in person.

Masks

Masks may be worn by students and staff. Disposable masks will be available at building entrances for those that want to use them.

Screening

All staff members entering a school campus must self-screen for symptoms of illness each day. Parents and guardians must also screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms each day and contact their school nurse if their child is presenting any symptoms.

Cleaning

Disinfectant and paper towels will be available for all classrooms. Germ Blast will provide quarterly disinfection services and as needed for special circumstances.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be available at school entrances.

Visitors

Any visitor who is confirmed COVID-19 must remain off campus until:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; and

The individual has improvement in symptoms; and

At least 24 hours have passed fever-free (without the use of fever-reducing medications)

READ SMITHVILLE ISD'S FULL SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Taylor ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person, but students with medical documentation of being health compromised or with pre-existing conditions may qualify for homebound instruction.

Masks

Wearing a mask is recommended by the district and strongly recommended in settings for elementary students not yet eligible for vaccinations. Staff members that visit multiple schools are strongly encouraged to wear masks to reduce the risk of transmission.

Vaccines

Proof of vaccination must be submitted to the campus nurse if students want to avoid a potential quarantine. Vaccinations are not required by the district. Taylor ISD says it will continue to publicize opportunities for vaccinations.

Screening

Parents are asked to screen their children at home and not send their children to school if they are exhibiting the following symptoms (list symptoms). Schools will also screen students for symptoms upon entry.

Cleaning

Cleaning protocols will be maintained by the school and custodial staff. This includes wiping down commonly used surfaces. All areas will be sprayed with disinfectant and deep cleaned each afternoon.

Buses

Students on school buses will return to normal seating arrangements. To the greatest extent possible, seating will be limited to allow appropriate space between students.

VIEW TAYLOR ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16.

Masks

Masks are highly encouraged and should fit snugly over the nose and mouth. Masks will not be required on campus but will be required on buses for those able to wear them.

Screening

Residential students will be asked to complete the self-screening tool before boarding buses at Weekends Home stops. Day students will be asked to complete the self-screening tool weekly before coming on campus.

Employees who have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, must complete the self-screening tool. Visitors to TSBVI must complete the online self-screening tool when arriving on campus

Cleaning

High-touch surfaces such as desktops, doorknobs, railings, and restrooms will be cleaned throughout the day and all additional areas throughout the campus on a routine basis. Areas impacted by a positive COVID-19 case will be cleaned and disinfected but will remain open.

Only TSBVI approved cleaning products will be used and must be kept out of reach of students

READ TSBVI'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Texas School for the Deaf

The Texas School for the Deaf is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16.

Masks

Staff and student use of masks is strongly encouraged. Masks or face coverings should fit snugly over an individual’s nose and mouth.

Vaccines

It is recommended for students age 12 and older and staff to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Screening

All staff are required to submit the self-screening tool before coming on campus. Parents and residential staff will continue to conduct screening of their students.

Cleaning

High-touch surfaces such as desktops, doorknobs, railings, and restrooms will be cleaned throughout the day and all additional areas throughout the campus on a routine basis. If a positive case of COVID-19 is identified on-campus areas impacted will be cleaned and disinfected but do not need to remain closed for 24 hours. Handwashing stations will be removed from the campus.

Buses

All students and staff will wear masks on school and charter buses.

READ TSD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Thorndale ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16. All instructions will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will not be required on campus for any staff, students or visitors, but are allowed for those who choose to wear one while on district property.

Screening

Parents are urged to not send their child to school if the child is sick.

Cleaning

Each classroom, restroom, and the high-touch area will be disinfected daily. Protocols and materials will be used to ensure maximum room cleanliness. Staff will have access to disinfectants to sanitize desks, work surfaces, and shared objects. Students will also be allowed to clean and sanitize their areas using approved sanitizing products as needed.

Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at the main entrance to each campus, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in other areas.

Buses

All buses will have a hand sanitizer station mounted at the front of the bus. Each person will be required to apply hand sanitizer as they board.

When possible, windows will be open to allow for the circulation of fresh air. Buses will also be thoroughly disinfected regularly.

Visitors

Visitors will be allowed on campus as usual and will need to sign in through each campus office and have a valid picture ID.

READ THORNDALE ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Thrall ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 9.

Masks

Masks will not be required, but are encouraged.

Screening

Parents are asked to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school. Parents should keep their children home if they are sick.

Staff should also screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Cleaning

Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

VIEW THRALL ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Waelder ISD is set to begin the new school year on Monday, August 16.

Wimberley ISD is set to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 18. All instruction will be conducted in person.

Masks

Masks will be optional for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Campuses will have masks available for students and staff upon request.

Cleaning

WISD will continue with enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols in its buildings and campuses. This includes the use of hospital-grade cleaners on common touchpoints throughout our buildings.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer will be provided by the district for use by visitors, staff, and students.

Visitors

Per each campus principal’s discretion, a limited number of visitors and volunteers will be permitted on campuses. Limitations may be imposed based on space accommodations or current conditions. Visitors must complete the Raptor COVID-19 Screener.

READ WIMBERLEY ISD'S SAFETY PLAN HERE.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Austin Community College is set to start fall classes on Monday, August 23. Classes will be offered in-person and online and face-to-face courses will have reduced capacity.

Masks

Effective August 20, 2021, anyone who is 2 years of age or older will be required to wear a face mask in all ACC buildings.

Screening

Everyone entering an ACC facility is required to complete and submit the Appian self-health screening app daily. Anyone who has COVID-19 has been exposed to COVID-19 or has COVID-19-related symptoms is asked to not come to campus.

Cleaning

ACC says that its Campus Operations Quality Control staff regularly and frequently clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms. Students are encouraged to disinfect their personal electronics regularly.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizing stations, disinfecting wipes, soap, and water are readily available.

Student Services

All campuses will reopen to provide expanded, in-person student services by September 1. The hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m

VIEW ACC'S COVID-19 RESOURCE PAGE HERE.

Concordia University is set to start fall classes on Monday, August 30. The university will be returning to in-person learning for the 2021-22 academic year.

Masks

Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated individuals but will be required for those who are not vaccinated as per CDC guidelines.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines will not be required, however, all vaccinated faculty, staff, and students who report vaccinations to the University will not be required to undergo testing or quarantine in the event of positive exposure.

VIEW CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 RESOURCE PAGE HERE.

Huston-Tillotson University is set to begin fall classes on Monday, August 23. The university is planning to resume on-campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

Masks

Masks will be required in certain indoor environments. All entering campus must wear a mask that will remain in place, except in clearly identified designated areas.

Vaccines

Vaccines or an approved exemption are required for residential students and student-athletes. Vaccination is highly encouraged for all students, faculty, and staff. The university says it will have on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be open to all HT faculty, staff, students, alumni, and their family members

Screening

All visitors/vendors entering the gates will be required to complete a screening to include any or all of the following: a health questionnaire, temperature screening, and/or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

All campus community members will participate in daily health screening consisting of:

Daily completion of a symptom and contact questionnaire delivered via app either upon entering campus (for non-resident students, faculty, and staff) or upon exiting the residence hall (for resident students), or on paper as needed for visitors, contractors, and others as needed

Daily temperature check administered at one of several locations throughout campus

Ongoing weekly surveillance testing will be required for certain populations throughout the fall semester, including students, faculty, and staff not providing evidence of a complete COVID-19 vaccination

Transportation

All riders will be required to wear masks, and capacity will be limited on shuttles to provide physical distancing. Improving ventilation by opening windows, when possible, on transport vehicles is recommended as well. The air ventilation/air conditioning systems should be set to non-recirculation mode if the windows cannot be opened.

Visitors

All visitors must register and obtain a visitor’s pass and adhere to on-campus safety guidelines. All visitors/vendors entering the gates will be required to complete a screening to include any or all of the following: a health questionnaire, temperature screening, and/or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

READ HUSTON-TILLOTSON UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN HERE.

Southwestern University will begin its fall semester on Monday, August 23.

Masks

The university is requiring masks to be worn indoors by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors on campus. Masks are not required in outdoor settings. Masks may be removed in private areas such as residence hall rooms and offices and while dining or drinking.

Vaccines

All students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit an exemption form. The university is also recommending staff and faculty be vaccinated as well.

Until the university reaches its 90% vaccination goal, unvaccinated people will be tested for COVID-19 weekly. On-site testing will be paid for by the university until September 1; after that, unvaccinated individuals will be responsible for paying for their own weekly tests.

Visitors

Visitors are currently allowed on campus. They are not required to show proof of vaccination but are asked to adhere to health and safety protocols.

VIEW SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS HERE.

St. Edwards University is set to begin fall classes on Monday, August 23. Events, meetings, classes, and all other activities in indoor and outdoor campus spaces will be limited to no more than 40 people or held virtually, says the university.

Masks

Masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in all indoor public spaces on campus

Vaccines

All students, faculty, and staff will be required to submit proof of vaccination or an approved exemption. All on-campus students, faculty, and staff who have not submitted documentation of full vaccination will have to be tested weekly for COVID-19 starting August 9 through December.

Screening

Daily TopperSafe screening will continue all semester for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors coming to campus.

Travel

International travel supported by the university is suspended for all students and employees, with some approved exemptions.

VIEW ST EDWARDS UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Texas Lutheran University is set to begin fall classes on Wednesday, August 25. The university says a vast majority of the classes will be offered in person.

Masks

Masks will be required for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccines

All students age 18 or older, who are accessing campus resources are required to submit a vaccination record or an exemption form. Employees over the age of 18 must also submit documentation of vaccination or a notarized exemption form.

Testing

TLU Health Services will coordinate symptomatic COVID-19 tests on an as-needed basis.

Entry COVID-19 tests will be required in August for all students, faculty, and staff with exemptions for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Visitors

Effective August 15, approval will be needed from the COVID-19 Leadership Team for groups of more than 100 visitors on campus. Visitors are allowed in public spaces on campus if they adhere to TLU COVID-19 policies and protocols, but visitors are not allowed in residence halls.

VIEW TEXAS LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

Texas State University is set to begin fall classes on Monday, August 23. All fall classes scheduled to meet in person will be offered at 100 percent classroom capacity.

Masks

Texas State is recommending, but not requiring, everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors.

Vaccines

Vaccines are available at the Student Health Center (SHC) by appointment for students, faculty, and staff.

Testing

Regardless of vaccination status, the university recommends everyone get tested before the start of the fall semester and when selected to participate in Texas State’s random COVID-19 testing program.

VIEW TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS HERE.

UT Austin is set to begin fall classes on Wednesday, August 25.

Masks

Masks are strongly recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status. UT will provide masks at no cost to all staff, faculty, assistant instructors, and teaching assistants who are on campus this semester. Free masks are currently available to students at the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center and Texas Union hospitality desks.

Vaccines

UT institutions are not requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to classes, but UT Austin is encouraging all UT community members to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination appointments are open to members of the UT community and the general public age 12 and older.

Screening

Daily symptom screening with the university’s Protect Texas Together app will be expected for all students, faculty, and staff coming to campus or living on campus. If you don’t have a smartphone, a phone-based application is also available.

For select campus buildings and units, in-person temperature screenings will be required. One such building is Dell Medical School’s Health Transformation Building, home to UT Health Austin clinics.

Visitors will be expected to complete a symptom screening to participate in campus meetings or other activities.

Hand Sanitizers

Hand hygiene products and cleaning stations will be available across campus at building entrances, elevator lobbies, and at the entrance of each Registrar-designated classroom.

Testing

Participation in all COVID-19 testing and contact tracing is voluntary, but the university strongly encourages community members to use these services as needed.

VIEW UT AUSTIN'S COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS HERE.

