Austin ISD celebrates grand opening of Eastside ECHS

Austin Independent School District recently celebrated the grand opening of the new modernized campus of Eastside Early College High School with families, teachers, staff, and community members.

Eastside ECHS at the Original L.C. Anderson High School is designed to "honor the past, excel in the present and provide pathways to the future through a strong vision of academic excellence, multiculturalism and community connectivity", says Austin ISD.

The Original L.C. Anderson High School served the Black community in East Austin for 82 years until it was ordered to be closed in 1971 by a federal court as part of desegregation. With its closing, Austin ISD says the community hub was fractured and the campus sat vacant for decades. The ongoing desire of the L.C. Anderson alumni was for their campus to return to being a school and community focal point that elevates East Austin.

The L.C. Anderson alumni, Austin ISD and project architect Perkins&Will worked closely with the Carver Museum and Austin History Center to capture and visualize the school's history through graphics displayed inside the campus.

"The new Eastside combines the rich history of L.C. Anderson with the bright future of the current generation of students," said Eastside ECHS Principal Andrew Bailey. "Almost every wall on this campus represents a part of East Austin’s history. As we honor the past, we also have our eyes turned toward the future, and all the incredible things our students will achieve in this modernized space. I want to thank the Campus Architectural Team, L.C. Anderson Alumni, and our community partners for making this school a reality."

Significant elements of the original building were reconstructed during the modernization, including the 1950s style of the original front of the school, band hall, choir room, cafeteria, and original classroom wing, which now serve a variety of functions, says Austin ISD. The L.C. Anderson alumni, Austin ISD and project architect Perkins&Will worked closely with the Carver Museum and Austin History Center to capture and visualize the school’s history through graphics displayed inside the campus.

Significant elements of the original building were reconstructed during the modernization, including the 1950s style of the original front of the school.

The campus also features state-of-the-art technology and flexible learning spaces as well as a large multi-use outdoor courtyard. An outdoor "wellness walk" provides a physical connection to Austin Community College to support early college programs, says Austin ISD. With multiple buildings for a collegiate-style experience, the school emphasizes a focus on preparing students for college and careers.

Eastside ECHS offers students free college-level courses with the opportunity to graduate with both an Austin ISD diploma and an associate’s degree from Austin Community College. Co-located with Eastside, the International High School offers bilingual and multilingual programs to international students as they transition to public education in the United States.

The campus also features state-of-the-art technology and flexible learning spaces as well as a large multi-use outdoor courtyard.

Currently, the facility is expected to receive LEED Silver certification and was designed to increase daylight while reducing heat gain and energy use, and provide the campus with sensory gardens and native plants, says Austin ISD. The success of this project was made possible by contributions from women- and minority-owned contractors.

