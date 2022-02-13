Austin ISD considering cutting 250 positions to balance 2022-23 budget
AUSTIN, Texas - Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Austin ISD school officials are considering slashing 250 positions to balance next year's budget.
In an announcement the district says decreased enrollment has led its budget to take a hit. The positions would be phased out.
With the cuts, Austin ISD plans to reallocate the money that's saved back to employees in the form of wage increases. Specifically the district wants to:
- increase pay to $16 an hour for classified employees and bus drivers
- increase teacher salaries by two percent
- hike teacher base pay by $1K
- evaluate central office budgets
- reduce overall staffing due to declining enrollment


