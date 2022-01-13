Austin ISD shares COVID guidelines for visual, performing arts events

Austin ISD is reminding students and families of the district's COVID-19 guidelines for visual and performing arts events.

The district says its guidelines are for the health and safety of all student performers, staff, and audiences at events.

Recently Austin Public Health decided to return to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise in Austin-Travis County due to the Omicron variant.

Masks

All students, staff, and audience members are required to wear masks at all indoor performances. Student-performers will be masked at all times, including dressing areas and while performing. Audiences will be masked at all times.

Capacity

Campuses will reduce capacity at events based on their performance venues and the anticipated size of the audience to ensure social distancing between members of different households.

Health screenings

Student performers will be verbally screened daily to confirm everyone at the rehearsal or performance feels healthy and self-report if they’re experiencing any symptoms, including congestion, runny nose, sneezing, fever, or cough.

Audience members will also be expected to self-screen before entry. Anyone who has symptoms should not attend any school event. If audience members purchased tickets and are no longer able to attend, they are asked to consider donating their tickets back to the campus program or request a refund.

The district says it will continue reviewing protocols to be sure it is maintaining a safe environment for students, staff, and the community.

