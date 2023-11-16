Austin, Del Valle ISDs warn of traffic delays due to APD funeral procession

Austin ISD and Del Valle ISD are warning students, staff and families of potential traffic and bus delays Friday due to the funeral procession of Austin senior police officer Jorge Pastore.

SPO Pastore was shot and killed in the line of duty in South Austin. Another officer was injured and later released from the hospital.

SPO Pastore’s final patrol will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, followed by a procession from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home (5416 Parkcrest Drive in North Austin) to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas in Del Valle, for visitation and funeral services.

Both districts anticipate the procession to cause significant delays to bus routes and morning commutes.

Austin ISD sent the following letter to its community:

Dear Austin ISD community,

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Austin Police Department will hold a funeral procession for Senior Police Officer Jorge "George" Pastore, who tragically died in the line of duty.

This event will severely impact traffic flow, and we anticipate significant delays to our bus routes and morning commutes. We encourage families to monitor the Where’s the bus app and plan for delays.

Procession Route

Staging will begin at 7 a.m. and Officer Pastore’s final patrol will depart at 8 a.m. from the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive, Austin, TX 78731.

The procession will head northbound on Mopac and loop around the city via Hwy 183 southbound to IH 35 southbound, proceeding past APD Headquarters downtown to the Texas State Capitol. It will then head to the Circuit of the Americas where the public visitation and funeral service will be held. Further details are available on the city of Austin website.

What to Expect

All roadways along the route will be shut down to any traffic until the full processional line passes, which we anticipate will include hundreds of police vehicles.

All elementary school bus routes are complete by 7:15 a.m. and are expected to be largely unaffected. Typically, middle school routes are completed by 8 a.m. and high school routes by 8:45 a.m. We strongly encourage families who drop off secondary students to leave early and plan for significant delays.

Student tardiness related to this event will not be counted against them; however, absences will not be excused.

Secondary campus leadership have been asked to arrive on campus by 7:30 a.m. to ensure they are prepared to receive students. All staff should leave early and arrive on time; however, we ask that families and staff extend grace in light of the circumstances.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as our community grieves this tragic loss.

Sincerely,

Austin ISD Communications

Del Valle ISD sent the following letter to its families and staff:

DVISD families & staff,

On Friday, November 17, the funeral for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore will take place at Circuit of the Americas.

The route for the procession will follow multiple roads through Del Valle ISD. The procession will have major traffic impacts on Friday morning starting at approximately 8 a.m.

The portion of the procession in Del Valle ISD includes:

Interstate Highway 35 to Highway 71

Highway 71 to 130 Toll Road

130 Toll Road to FM 812

FM 812 to Circuit of the Americas Blvd (COTA)

While we anticipate the procession will pass through Del Valle ISD after bus routes are complete, there may be traffic impacts on all campuses both in the morning and afternoon tomorrow.

Parents should monitor www.dvisd.net/smarttag for bus route updates.