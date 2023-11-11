Austin police officer shot and killed, another officer injured

Two Austin Police Department officers were shot in South Austin and one of them has died.

Officials say that the incident began as a SWAT call situation in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive. APD posted on social media about the incident at about 6:30 a.m.

Exact details about the incident are not known at this time.

The condition of the second officer injured is also not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.