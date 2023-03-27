Austin ISD delays superintendent search; school board to hold special meeting March 30

Austin ISD could be pausing their search for a new superintendent.

A meeting will be held Thursday, March 30 to discuss slowing down that process, and extending the contract of current interim superintendent, Matias Segura, through the end of June 2024.

The district said they're making the decision to focus on meeting student needs. They hope to consider a revised process and timeline, and hear feedback from the community during this week's meeting.

"Hiring the next Austin ISD superintendent is an immensely important decision that will shape the success of our students, the work of our employees, and the future of our city in deep and lasting ways," Austin ISD school board president Arati Singh said.