Austin ISD is selling naming rights to some athletic complexes

You can buy the naming rights for some Austin ISD athletic complexes.

The district is trying to come up with more revenue as they face a budget shortfall.

What we know:

AISD is selling naming rights for these facilities:

House Park

Toney Burger Activity Center

Nelson Field

Delco Center

AISD Performing Arts Center

Noack Sports Complex

There are also naming opportunities for smaller sections, like press boxes.

Dig deeper:

The district faces a nearly $20 million shortfall.

Michelle Wallis, executive director of the Austin Ed Fund, says selling naming rights takes their corporate sponsorship program to the next level.

"It's a revenue-generating strategy that we're seeing. We're going to be excited to explore these kinds of opportunities," she said. "Now is an incredible time and more important than ever to really get creative about how we can continue to support our students at the level that we know they deserve."

Wallis says no matter what happens to the AISD consolidation plan, they'll keep working on this strategy. They're looking for multi-year partnerships, and it could generate millions of dollars depending on what deals are agreed on.

For the facilities that are named after someone, like the Toney Burger Center, Wallis says they'll have conversations and perhaps hyphenate the names.

"We are taking each of those on a case-by-case basis, honoring the history of the facility, the community, and then also the organization or individual who would come forward," Wallis said.

Ultimately, the Board of Trustees has to approve any name changes.

"We're interested in corporate, business, and community organization partners that are interested in aligning with Austin ISD and these amazing facilities," Wallis said.

What you can do:

For more information and the interest form, click here.

There is no deadline. Wallis says they want to have conversations with anyone interested.