Austin ISD lifts mask mandate for students

The Austin ISD school board decided to lift the mask mandate and make face masks optional after a Wednesday night meeting. The mask mandate will be lifted on March 7.

The AISD Board of Trustees called the special meeting in response to the updated CDC guidelines. The board wanted to align protocols with the CDC.

"We will abide by the CDCs recommendations starting Monday, March 7. As always, please keep in mind that the fluidity of this pandemic may require that we reinstate a masking requirement," said Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

