Mask mandate dropped in Round Rock Independent School District

Masks will no longer be required at all Round Rock Independent School District schools starting this week.

"I would prefer mask mandatory for the safety of ours and our children," said Ishita Changela a Round Rock ISD parent.

"I’ve got different feelings about it, I think it’s good to keep them on at the same time as long as the school district (is) making sure there are sanitation stations where they can clean their hands and what other precautions they can take to protect the kids are key," said Susie Medrano a Round Rock ISD parent.

Round Rock ISD dropped their mask mandates citing the drop in cases in both Williamson and Travis County.

The school district has had its mask mandate in place all school year. The decision caused controversy at multiple school board meetings. Now with it lifted, concerned parents want the district to continue keeping their kids safe from the virus the best ways they can.

"I feel we still have work to do I feel we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to the protection of our kids we still need to be looking at the studies and looking at the numbers and seeing where the high volumes are of the virus and where it’s low at," said Medrano.

The school district said it's still going to update its COVID dashboard daily and say that they would close classes should cases break out.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Round Rock ISD School Board passes updated mask requirements

Parents file lawsuit against Round Rock ISD over mask mandate

Round Rock ISD parents no longer able to opt kids out of mask mandate

Round Rock ISD school board passes temporary mask mandate

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter