Austin ISD offers COVID testing as students return to school

With classes about to start, lines could be seen outside of several Austin ISD schools.

At Navarro High School, Aasja Wren, a junior, and her mom who is a teacher were among those who came to get a COVID19 test. Aasja told FOX 7 Austin, it was like taking the year-end STARR test. "Anxious, it kind of makes me feel anxious about it. I do feel like it’s going to be the way that it is," said Wren.

The testing locations are a preventative measure; a quick COVID check-up before AISD starts school Wednesday. At McCallum High School, people were also lining up for a test.

This negative test belongs to Stephanie Brown's kids. "It was a, just a good feeling that they are going to go back and keep other kids safer at school."

The return policy for Austin ISD includes a mask mandate for students, staff, and campus visitors. The n95 mask is preferred - with doubling up, other designs, as an alternative.

Those who feel sick should stay home. Those who test positive must isolate for five-days an early return can only happen with a doctor’s note. While temperature checks will no longer be done to get on AISD campuses, Plexiglas shields will be in use.

"I think it’s great, I think we want to keep schools open, we want to keep them there in person as much as possible. And to do that we have to take reasonable precautions, I think it’s pretty easy to wear a mask on your face."

Del Valle ISD rings in the new school year on Tuesday. The district also has a tight return policy. The rules are essentially identical to AISD. From masking up, to a 5-day isolation policy.

Round Rock ISD also has a mask mandate. Its return policy ranges between 7 and 10 days, depending on whether or not a COVID test is done at the end of the quarantine period.

There are some school districts that have not yet adjusted their quarantine period to be in line with the new standards set by the CDC. FOX 7 is told that’s probably going to happen pretty fast.

As for parents who have immune-compromised children, I'm told that those situations will be handled on a case by case basis. "I have a senior who just can't handle another year being locked down, he just can’t," said Leander ISD parent Brandee Bonner.

Bonner’s family made the decision to go back to school. But the New Year challenge will be keeping all her kids healthy. "Nervous about that? I am, extremely nervous, but we've taken all the precautions, that we are supposed to be taking, and we are all Boostered, you know what can you do," said Bonner.

Bonner went on to say parents will have to do what’s best for them. For school districts; that could involve more regular COVID testing opportunities throughout the school year.

