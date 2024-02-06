Austin ISD police warn of potential scam

Austin ISD police are warning people of a potential scam.

Austin ISD police dispatch said they have been getting reports from people who say they have received phone calls from scammers identifying themselves as AISD police employees.

The caller will claim the person has a warrant, and will then ask for other personal information, including a social security number.

Austin ISD said the calls are a scam.

If you feel that you have been a victim of this potential scam, please call 311 to make a non-emergency report.