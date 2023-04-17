Austin ISD requests review of TEA's recommendations regarding special education services

Austin ISD has submitted its response to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), addressing TEA’s notice of intent to place the district under state conservatorship for special education.

The conservatorship aims to tackle a backlog of hundreds of Austin ISD students who have not been evaluated for special ed services.

Austin ISD said the district will request an informal review of TEA's decision to assign a team of conservators to oversee special education.

"A request for informal review allows the district to share information with TEA about progress made in recent months, and our near, and long-term plans for resolving the backlog of Special Education evaluations," the district said.

An informal review was an option provided by TEA as part of the process recommended in their report.

"We understand the severity of this problem and take full ownership in addressing it," said Superintendent Matias Segura. "We want to ensure the best possible alignment between our efforts as a district and the efforts of the state for the ultimate benefit of our students."

The district said they are implementing an "aggressive plan" for expediting evaluations, and creating financial incentives for special education staff.