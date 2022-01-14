Hutto ISD schools will be closed Jan 17 - 19 due to COVID

The Hutto Independent School District has decided to close all campus operations January 17-19 as coronavirus continues to surge across Texas.

Students and staff will return to Hutto ISD on Thursday, January 20. All high school UIL athletic events will continue as scheduled as long as coaches and students are healthy.

"Despite our best efforts to deploy central office staff and all other available personnel to keep our campuses operating safely, the number of staff who are out with COVID-19 has overwhelmed our school district," Hutto ISD said on its website. "Our goal with closing for two days is to allow time for our staff and students to get healthy enough to return to teaching and learning."

On January 14, Hutto ISD had over 200 staff members out, with 160 confirmed positive cases. There were also more than 1,680 students out, with 545 confirmed positive cases.

The school district offered the following information in their announcement that school campuses will be closed for two days:

Clarification About Remote/ Virtual Learning

Virtual or remote learning is not an option for our school district. It is only available for students who are out sick with COVID-19 or are out for extended periods. The school district cannot capture instructional minutes or count the day as an instructional workday for teachers if a campus or the entire district was forced to close due to staffing shortages.

Athletic Events

All high school UIL athletic events continue as scheduled as long as coaches and students are healthy.

Transportation Status

Transportation services will resume with modifications on January 20 for the majority of students. Students affected by a modified route will receive direct communication through Ride 360. Parents are encouraged to sign up to receive notifications. All changes and adjustments to routes are communicated through this system.

Be mindful of the following transportation modifications:

There will be no bus service to the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) or River Horse Academy (RHA).

Expect delays or earlier pick-up times. Delays are more likely to occur with afternoon routes.

Prepare for as much as 45-minutes to an hour.

Parents may still opt to transport their children to avoid the earlier pickup or late return.

For those of you who are routine car riders/drivers, we ask for your patience as we expect continued vehicular traffic congestion at our campuses.

Food Service Changes

Next week, menu options will be limited due to cafeteria staffing shortages. There is not a lack of food supply and all children will be fed; however, they may not have all their regular meal options.

Safety Plan Update

The district safety plan has been updated to reflect new Texas Education Agency (TEA) public health guidance for staff which includes changing the quarantine period for persons who test positive from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic and have been fever-free for 24 hours.

COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts & Vaccine Availability

Please continue to send your student to school with a mask. Additionally, our staff is encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible. Vaccines are also encouraged. The district will host a vaccination clinic on February 2 at Kerley Elementary School from 4-8 p.m.

Reporting a Positive Case

All positive student cases should be reported to the school nurse. Reporting of a positive case can be made with either a note from a medical office, testing site, or a photo of the receipt of purchase for a home test kit and the image of the positive result. The receipt helps to verify the date and the authenticity of the test. We understand testing is difficult to find and have made accommodations to accept home testing kit results.

Parents who have questions about quarantining multiple members of a family unit who are experiencing symptoms should contact their school nurse for guidance.

Volunteers for Assistance

Although campuses remain closed to general visitors, when we return, we will welcome volunteers who have completed the district’s application process to assist with coverage. Volunteers must screen for symptoms upon arrival and wear a mask while on campus. Please visit our Volunteering page for more information. We thank you in advance for your help!

