Austin ISD starts new school year virtually

The school year starts today for students, faculty, and staff in the Austin Independent School District and learning will look a lot different for the next several weeks.

Students won't be returning to campus until at least October and the first four weeks will be 100% virtual with some limited exceptions.

AISD will continue to provide WiFi-enabled buses with free internet access to students each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Starting on October 6, parents will have the option to send their kids back to campus for in-person instruction or to continue remote learning. High school students would have the option of a hybrid learning plan as well.

Over the next few weeks, parents will receive a survey where they can decide which next step is best for their child.

Advertisement

Once face-to-face instruction resumes, school leaders say certain safety protocols will be in place like health screenings and the use of face masks while on campus. For now, they say they're prepared and excited to begin the school year from the virtual platform.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

For more information about the district's plan you can go here.