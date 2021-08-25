Austin ISD is offering vaccine incentives like $250 for staff

Staff with Austin ISD now have an extra reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The school district is offering $250 to those who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

At this time, substitutes and temp/hourly employees are not eligible for the incentive. However, employees who received their vaccination earlier this year are eligible for the incentive.

The district has also announced a ‘COVID-19 Sick Leave Co-op’ program that gives staff the opportunity to get help with sick days if COVID-19 isolation is needed.

"By incentivizing staff to get vaccinated, in addition to requiring masks, the goal is to have a multi-layered approach to making campuses as safe as possible," Austin ISD explained in a press release.

The programs outlined below are focused on getting Austin ISD staff fully vaccinated by Oct. 15:

A one-time incentive of $250 will be offered to eligible employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

Regular full-time and part-time employees who are fully vaccinated and choose to share proof of vaccination using the form are eligible to receive the $250 incentive. Employees must show proof of being fully vaccinated by October 15.

A COVID-19 Sick Leave Co-op has been created to assist with unexpected absences for eligible employees who have to isolate due to COVID-19. Eligible employees who contribute eight hours of their own leave to the co-op will be eligible to use up to five "COVID Leave" days of full payment if needed.

Eligible staff includes a full-time, benefit-eligible, employee of the district who accrues annual local leave days, according to Austin ISD. Employees who want to enroll in the COVID-19 Sick Leave Co-op must complete the enrollment application form between Aug. 24 and Oct. 15.

Participation in the vaccine incentive programs is voluntary. Exemptions are available for staff who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, according to Austin ISD.

