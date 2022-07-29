Austin ISD names first Black chief of police

article

Austin ISD has named a new chief of police to lead the district's police department.

Interim superintendent Anthony Mays announced at this week's school board work session that current Austin ISD police Lt. Wayne Sneed has been selected to lead the department.

Sneed is the first Black chief of police to serve the district, says Austin ISD. Sneed will take over the role on Monday, August 1 from interim chief Lt. Beverly Freshour.

"When we start trying to represent diversity and equity, having someone that has a different life path and vision based on the life path is important," Sneed said, who referenced his upbringing as giving him a different perspective. "I went to school to eat, I didn’t go to school to learn."

Sneed, who will lead the department of 76 officers, has been with the Austin ISD police department for the past 10 years and has most recently led the mental health and community engagement unit.

Sneed also teaches law enforcement at Texas State University and has more than 40 years of experience, including as a former police officer in Austin and San Marcos, says the district.