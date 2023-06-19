Austin Juneteenth celebrations wrap up with ceremony to reflect on ancestors

Juneteenth celebrations wrapped up for many in East Austin with a ceremony to memorialize and reflect on the Black ancestors who made this holiday possible.

For those who came to the Carver Museum in East Austin for Juneteenth, it was a chance to wrap up their celebrations with an evening of remembrance through song, dance, prayer, and meditation.

"It's really just about honoring the legacy of those who've come before me [and] to think about what this day means, think about the people who have died for us to have our freedoms," said April Ricard, an attendee at the Carver Museum.

Musicians and singers took the stage, but also on the stage was a memorial with several important faces.

"These are the names that we could find dating all the way back to 1955 of Black people in particular who we believe were killed by the police," said Carre Adams, Curator/Culture And Arts Education Manager at the Carver Museum.

Adams said it is important to honor those who lost their lives to such violence on this holiday.

"We want to just lift those names and elevate those names as a way for us to reflect on where we are and where we need to go," said Adams.

The remembrance did not stop there this federal holiday.

"I mean, just really taking a moment to sit and think about, you know, the four or 500 years that our ancestors had to just be resilient and endure a very brutal, harsh reality that was and still is American society," said Chas Moore with the Austin Justice Coalition

Juneteenth is said to be a federal holiday meant to remember, celebrate, rest, and continue the fight by those who attended this ceremony.

"It's not just to talk about our pain and our struggles, but it's really just an opportunity to uplift one another, and to think about how we can continue to perpetuate black joy, number one, and also rest. Our people work a lot. We are the backbone not only of this country, but we are also people who bring a lot of joy to one another and also to the masses," said Richard.

Juneteenth has been a Texas holiday for 43 years. It became a federal holiday in 2021.