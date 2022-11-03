Austin Kidney Walk back in person November 6

article

The Austin Kidney Walk is back this Sunday and in person for the first time in more than two years.

The walk was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back in person Sunday, Nov. 6. Participants have two ways to join in: in person or walk your way on your own time.

Proceeds go to the National Kidney Foundation with this year's event hoping to raise $91,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the Austin Kidney Walk has raised almost $45,000.

Check in starts at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. The walk then gets underway at 10 a.m. at The Pitch in Northeast Austin. The full route is 1.5 miles, but there will be a second lap option for those looking to complete three miles on Walk Day.

You can register in person Sunday, or online.

FOX 7 Austin evening anchor Rebecca Thomas – who donated a kidney to her mother seven years ago this November – is emceeing the event again this year.

For more information on the Walk, click here. Click to donate or register.