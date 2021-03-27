Austin Latino Coalition holds distribution, honors Cesar Chavez

Saturday marked the 94th birthday of civil rights and labor movement leader Cesar Chavez. In his memory, community organizations and leaders came together for a day of service to continue his legacy.

"He dedicated his whole life to that and he inspired other people to dedicate their lives to serving the community," said civil rights lawyer, Jim Harrington.

Chavez was known for his work in the civil rights and labor movement, and during that time Harington worked alongside him for more than 18 years.

"It was really terrific to be part of that movement," Harrington said. "It was a real blessing to be able to work with him."

Harrington added that Chavez gave his whole life to others. And now many are following in his footsteps.

"Cesar would have really liked this here today because this is what he is all about - organizing the community serving the community," he said.

Typically on this day, there would be the ¡Si Se Puede! march, but for the last two years due to the pandemic, the event has been canceled.

So, instead, the Austin Latino Coalition hosted a drive-through distribution giving out food, fresh produce, water, and PPE.

"Today we felt we could use this as a day of community service, a day of action, to serve our community," said Paul Saldana with the Austin Latino Coalition.

They say that the pandemic brought light to the struggles that many are facing, but the struggles were here pre-pandemic. And so today's event is a way to show the community that they are here for them.

"The very least we can do as community members is to serve our fellow neighbors in Austin who need help," Saldana said.

So trunk by trunk, cars were filled, and boxes were ready to be distributed to more than 1,000 households. And a simple act of giving, lets a legacy live on.

"He here today would have found this to be really inspiring and really where he was trying to go in his life," Harrington said.